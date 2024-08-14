Set Yourself Up for In-State Tuition as a Grad Student

At public colleges, the cost of a graduate degree depends on a student’s residency status. For those who qualify for…

At public colleges, the cost of a graduate degree depends on a student’s residency status. For those who qualify for in-state tuition, the savings can be significant.

Navigating the residency process can be confusing, experts say. There are various ways to qualify for resident rates, and policies and requirements vary from state to state. Sometimes, they can vary from school to school.

For this reason, graduate students are encouraged to do their research. By understanding school-specific requirements — and how their personal circumstances relate — students can better position themselves for in-state tuition immediately or down the line.

Ways to qualify for in-state or reduced tuition

Establish residency

Residency for tuition purposes differs from residency for tax or voting purposes, experts say.

Some students might assume that having a state driver’s license automatically qualifies them for in-state tuition. This isn’t necessarily the case, says Kaila Balancio, assistant registrar of compliance at University of California, Davis.

Public institutions, like those in the University of California system, are funded by state tax dollars. “We want to make sure that you were here paying taxes, contributing to the funds that help make these in-state benefits possible,” Balancio says.

Graduate students are presumed to be financially independent, experts say, which makes it easier for them to establish residency. Unlike undergraduate students, their residency status isn’t tied to their parents’.

The University of California uses four general requirements to determine residency for tuition purposes: physical presence, intent to remain in California, financial independence and immigration status. Students must meet all four requirements to be eligible for in-state tuition.

While each state has unique criteria to determine residency, physical presence and an intent to stay in the state are generally expected, experts say. Some states are more stringent than others.

Physical presence

Typically, students need to live in the state for 12 consecutive months. But this length requirement can vary, experts say.

California requires 366 days, whereas Arkansas requires only six months. Then there are states like Minnesota that require a full calendar year.

A gap year to establish residency can be a good choice for students who have decided that the benefits of attending the school are worth a year off, says Andrew Belasco, an independent educational consultant and CEO of College Transitions, which offers college admissions and financial aid guidance.

“You have to take a look at your own case and see what’s best for you,” he says.

If you do decide to take a gap year to establish residency, you should avoid taking classes, experts say. Typically, you need to be living in the state for reasons beyond attending school and gaining in-state benefits.

Intent to stay

In addition to physical presence, you must intend to make the state your permanent home. You can demonstrate this by obtaining a state driver’s license, registering to vote, buying property, registering a car and updating bank information.

“Even pursuing hunting and fishing licenses or local library cards are things that students can do to further establish the fact that they are settled in a state,” Belasco says.

There are also things you should avoid doing, experts say. These include voting in another state, retaining car registration in another state or receiving public assistance from another state. Cutting ties with your home state can maximize your prospects for in-state tuition.

Ultimately, the residency determination process varies by state and school.

“There are certainly going to be some differences as to what evidence proves acceptable and what negative evidence is used,” Belasco says. “It really is on a case-by-case basis.”

While you might enter a degree program as a nonresident, this classification isn’t permanent, experts say. You usually have the option to file for residency reclassification — something many graduate students do after their first year.

You can also file an appeal if your request for in-state tuition is denied.

Qualifying for in-state tuition at one college doesn’t necessarily guarantee in-state tuition at other schools in that state, says Jake Silver, founder and CEO of InstateMe, a residency consulting firm.

States make policies, but universities interpret those policies. “It’s important to remember that, at the end of the day, each school is the final decision-maker,” he says.

Participate in a regional tuition exchange program

State reciprocity agreements and regional exchange programs are other ways to secure in-state or reduced tuition, experts say.

Regional programs like the Midwest Student Exchange Program and Western Regional Graduate Program offer discounted tuition rates to students from participating states. They allow eligible out-of-state graduate students to pay no more than 150% of the resident tuition cost.

Depending on where you live, you can also apply for reciprocity status. Some neighboring states — like Colorado and New Mexico, or Minnesota and Wisconsin — have reciprocity agreements that allow participating universities to offer in-state tuition to residents of other states.

Initiatives like these can help make graduate degrees more accessible and affordable, experts say.

Qualify for an exemption

If you can’t meet residency requirements, you may qualify for in-state tuition through exemptions.

“Let’s say you are a California public school teacher employed by the California school district, and you have a full-time position here,” Balancio says. “That would qualify you for a resident classification.”

Exemptions vary by state and school. You may qualify for resident classification if you’re married to a permanent resident or if you are a current or former U.S. military member. The same goes for students who are children and spouses of deceased law enforcement officers and firefighters who were residents.

Through the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, several schools in California, Colorado and Utah waive out-of-state tuition fees for eligible Team USA athletes.

In many states, undocumented students can be eligible for resident rates. Some states also offer in-state tuition to refugees and asylum-seekers.

Everyone’s circumstances are different, Balancio says. For out-of-state students overwhelmed by the residency determination process, she suggests reaching out to schools for personalized guidance.

