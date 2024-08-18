See the Top 11 Global Universities for Physics

Discover the best schools for physics research. A physics degree can lead to a career in engineering, computer or information…

A physics degree can lead to a career in engineering, computer or information systems, data analysis, teaching and more. Some physicists have become astronauts and Nobel Prize winners, and many have contributed to world-changing technological and scientific advances. Here are the top 15 Best Global Universities for Physics, as ranked by U.S. News based on academic research performance in that subject area.

15. University of Science & Technology of China, CAS

Location: Hefei, Anhui, China

Best Global Universities overall rank: 82 (tie)

Fact: Among the research labs that the University of Science & Technology of China, CAS operates are the National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory, the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the Microscale and the State Key Laboratory of Fire Science.

14. Université Paris Saclay

Location: Saint-Aubin, France

Best Global Universities overall rank: 76 (tie)

Fact: The physics department at the Université Paris Saclay boasts two research laboratories: the Quantum and Molecular Photonics Laboratory and the Aimé Cotton Laboratory.

13. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, England, United Kingdom

Best Global Universities overall rank: 4

Fact: Every year, about 10 members of the University of Oxford physics department win national or international prizes for their research.

12. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, England, United Kingdom

Best Global Universities overall rank: 6

Fact: The University of Cambridge physics department has collaborative research programs focused on nuclear energy, computational radiotherapy, the physics of sustainability and semiconductor physics, and quantum information, according to the school’s website.

11. Peking University

Location: Beijing, China

Best Global Universities overall rank: 31

Fact: Peking University’s research institutes and departments include theoretical physics, condensed matter and material physics, modern optics, heavy ion physics and astronomy, according to the school’s website.

10. Columbia University

Location: New York, New York, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 9

Fact: The physics department at Columbia University claims more than 10 Nobel Prize winners since 1944, including several whose work was done at the school.

9. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 18

Fact: Princeton University offers a fully funded one-year predoctoral fellowship for aspiring physics scholars from underrepresented populations, and the fellowship includes an admission offer to the physics Ph.D. program.

8. University of Tokyo

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Best Global Universities overall rank: 84

Fact: Focus areas of University of Tokyo physics researchers include nuclear physics, particle physics, condensed matter physics and biophysics, according to the school’s website.

7. Tsinghua University

Location: Beijing, China

Best Global Universities overall rank: 16

Fact: Tsinghua University’s physics faculty includes 10 members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their research concentrates on numerous areas of physics, including high energy astrophysics, particle physics and quantum field theory, and superconductivity study and application.

6. University of Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 25

Fact: NASA named its Parker Solar Probe spacecraft, which traveled to the sun, after the late University of Chicago Professor Emeritus Eugene Parker, who is known for his research on the star.

5. California Institute of Technology

Location: Pasadena, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 23

Fact: Undergraduates at the California Institute of Technology can major in physics or applied physics, which has more of an emphasis on developing new technologies, according to the school’s website.

4. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 3

Fact: Stanford University operates the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy science lab. The lab is home to a two-mile particle accelerator that generates the world’s brightest X-rays, according to the SLAC website.

3. University of California Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 5

Fact: Reinhard Genzel — a professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at University of California Berkeley — was a co-recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics, acknowledged for the discovery of a “supermassive compact object” in the middle of the Milky Way.

2. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 1

Fact: Among Harvard University’s numerous physics-related research centers are the Black Hole Initiative, the Center for the Fundamental Laws of Nature, the Center for Ultracold Atoms and the Center for Nanoscale Systems, according to the university’s website.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 2

Fact: Graduate physics researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology can conduct research within a dozen branches of physics, including astrophysics theory, high energy and particle theory, and quantum information science, according to the university’s website.

