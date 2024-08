PREP FOOTBALL= Brunswick Academy 41, Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 9 Chincoteague 22, Broadwater Academy 20 Christchurch 20, Halifax Academy, N.C.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick Academy 41, Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 9

Chincoteague 22, Broadwater Academy 20

Christchurch 20, Halifax Academy, N.C. 0

E.C. Glass 27, Mecklenburg County 21

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Catholic 7

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 38, The Covenant School 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

