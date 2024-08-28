Pure Storage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $35.7 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $763.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $756.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.1 billion.

