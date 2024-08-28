Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.8 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $861.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSEC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.