CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 521¼ 524 502½ 511¼ —8½ Dec 545¼ 548 526¼ 535½ —8½ Mar 565¾ 568½ 547¼ 556 —8¾ May 577¼ 579¾ 559½ 567¾ —9 Jul 584 585¾ 565¾ 573 —9¾ Sep 594½ 597 578¼ 585¼ —9 Dec 610½ 613 594¾ 601¾ —8¼ Mar 608½ 608½ 608½ 608½ —12¼ Est. sales 121,196. Wed.’s sales 123,088 Wed.’s open int 415,251, up 900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 375½ 376½ 371 371¼ —4¼ Dec 398½ 399 393¼ 393¾ —4½ Mar 417 417 411¼ 411¾ —5¼ May 426½ 426¾ 421 421½ —5 Jul 432½ 432¾ 427½ 427¾ —4¼ Sep 431½ 431¾ 426¾ 427¼ —4 Dec 437 437¼ 432½ 433 —4 Mar 447½ 447½ 443½ 443½ —4¼ May 450 450 450 450 —3¾ Jul 456¼ 456¼ 453½ 453¾ —3½ Dec 442¼ 442¼ 441½ 442¼ —2½ Est. sales 327,567. Wed.’s sales 331,083 Wed.’s open int 1,548,089 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329¾ 330 312½ 316½ —10½ Dec 321 321¼ 305 308¼ —12¾ Mar 318 318 318 318 —5¼ May 320 320 320 320 —6½ Est. sales 758. Wed.’s sales 934 Wed.’s open int 5,120 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 962 963 940 941½ —21½ Nov 981 982 960¼ 961½ —20 Jan 998¾ 1000 978½ 979¾ —20 Mar 1014½ 1015¼ 994 995¼ —19½ May 1028¾ 1030 1009 1010¼ —19¼ Jul 1039¾ 1040½ 1020 1021¼ —18¾ Aug 1038¾ 1038¾ 1020½ 1021¾ —17½ Sep 1027 1027 1016¼ 1016¼ —14¼ Nov 1034 1035 1015¾ 1017¼ —16¼ Jan 1038¼ 1038¼ 1029¾ 1029¾ —14¾ May 1040¾ 1040¾ 1040¾ 1040¾ —12¾ Nov 1033 1033½ 1022¾ 1022¾ —16½ Est. sales 153,605. Wed.’s sales 155,918 Wed.’s open int 822,002, up 5,914

