CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|521¼
|524
|502½
|511¼
|—8½
|Dec
|545¼
|548
|526¼
|535½
|—8½
|Mar
|565¾
|568½
|547¼
|556
|—8¾
|May
|577¼
|579¾
|559½
|567¾
|—9
|Jul
|584
|585¾
|565¾
|573
|—9¾
|Sep
|594½
|597
|578¼
|585¼
|—9
|Dec
|610½
|613
|594¾
|601¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|608½
|608½
|608½
|608½
|—12¼
|Est. sales 121,196.
|Wed.’s sales 123,088
|Wed.’s open int 415,251,
|up 900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|375½
|376½
|371
|371¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|398½
|399
|393¼
|393¾
|—4½
|Mar
|417
|417
|411¼
|411¾
|—5¼
|May
|426½
|426¾
|421
|421½
|—5
|Jul
|432½
|432¾
|427½
|427¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|431½
|431¾
|426¾
|427¼
|—4
|Dec
|437
|437¼
|432½
|433
|—4
|Mar
|447½
|447½
|443½
|443½
|—4¼
|May
|450
|450
|450
|450
|—3¾
|Jul
|456¼
|456¼
|453½
|453¾
|—3½
|Dec
|442¼
|442¼
|441½
|442¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 327,567.
|Wed.’s sales 331,083
|Wed.’s open int 1,548,089
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329¾
|330
|312½
|316½
|—10½
|Dec
|321
|321¼
|305
|308¼
|—12¾
|Mar
|318
|318
|318
|318
|—5¼
|May
|320
|320
|320
|320
|—6½
|Est. sales 758.
|Wed.’s sales 934
|Wed.’s open int 5,120
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|962
|963
|940
|941½
|—21½
|Nov
|981
|982
|960¼
|961½
|—20
|Jan
|998¾
|1000
|978½
|979¾
|—20
|Mar
|1014½
|1015¼
|994
|995¼
|—19½
|May
|1028¾
|1030
|1009
|1010¼
|—19¼
|Jul
|1039¾
|1040½
|1020
|1021¼
|—18¾
|Aug
|1038¾
|1038¾
|1020½
|1021¾
|—17½
|Sep
|1027
|1027
|1016¼
|1016¼
|—14¼
|Nov
|1034
|1035
|1015¾
|1017¼
|—16¼
|Jan
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1029¾
|1029¾
|—14¾
|May
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1040¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|1033
|1033½
|1022¾
|1022¾
|—16½
|Est. sales 153,605.
|Wed.’s sales 155,918
|Wed.’s open int 822,002,
|up 5,914
