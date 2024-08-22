Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 22, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 521¼ 524 502½ 511¼ —8½
Dec 545¼ 548 526¼ 535½ —8½
Mar 565¾ 568½ 547¼ 556 —8¾
May 577¼ 579¾ 559½ 567¾ —9
Jul 584 585¾ 565¾ 573 —9¾
Sep 594½ 597 578¼ 585¼ —9
Dec 610½ 613 594¾ 601¾ —8¼
Mar 608½ 608½ 608½ 608½ —12¼
Est. sales 121,196. Wed.’s sales 123,088
Wed.’s open int 415,251, up 900
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 375½ 376½ 371 371¼ —4¼
Dec 398½ 399 393¼ 393¾ —4½
Mar 417 417 411¼ 411¾ —5¼
May 426½ 426¾ 421 421½ —5
Jul 432½ 432¾ 427½ 427¾ —4¼
Sep 431½ 431¾ 426¾ 427¼ —4
Dec 437 437¼ 432½ 433 —4
Mar 447½ 447½ 443½ 443½ —4¼
May 450 450 450 450 —3¾
Jul 456¼ 456¼ 453½ 453¾ —3½
Dec 442¼ 442¼ 441½ 442¼ —2½
Est. sales 327,567. Wed.’s sales 331,083
Wed.’s open int 1,548,089
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 329¾ 330 312½ 316½ —10½
Dec 321 321¼ 305 308¼ —12¾
Mar 318 318 318 318 —5¼
May 320 320 320 320 —6½
Est. sales 758. Wed.’s sales 934
Wed.’s open int 5,120
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 962 963 940 941½ —21½
Nov 981 982 960¼ 961½ —20
Jan 998¾ 1000 978½ 979¾ —20
Mar 1014½ 1015¼ 994 995¼ —19½
May 1028¾ 1030 1009 1010¼ —19¼
Jul 1039¾ 1040½ 1020 1021¼ —18¾
Aug 1038¾ 1038¾ 1020½ 1021¾ —17½
Sep 1027 1027 1016¼ 1016¼ —14¼
Nov 1034 1035 1015¾ 1017¼ —16¼
Jan 1038¼ 1038¼ 1029¾ 1029¾ —14¾
May 1040¾ 1040¾ 1040¾ 1040¾ —12¾
Nov 1033 1033½ 1022¾ 1022¾ —16½
Est. sales 153,605. Wed.’s sales 155,918
Wed.’s open int 822,002, up 5,914

