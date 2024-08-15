Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 535¾ 547¾ 529¼ 529¼ —5½
Dec 557½ 568 551¼ 551½ —4¾
Mar 575½ 585½ 569¾ 569¾ —4½
May 587¼ 594½ 581¼ 581¼ —4
Jul 592¾ 600½ 586¾ 586¾ —4
Sep 605¼ 611 599¾ 599¾ —1¾
Dec 625 625¼ 613½ 613½ —2¾
Mar 629¼ 629¼ 627½ 627½ +1¼
Est. sales 201,597. Wed.’s sales 192,903
Wed.’s open int 410,420, up 8,816
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 380¾ 383½ 376¼ 376¼ —4¾
Dec 400¾ 403¾ 397¾ 397¾ —3
Mar 418 421¼ 416 416¼ —2
May 428¾ 431½ 426½ 427 —1¾
Jul 434 437¼ 432¾ 433¼ —1¾
Sep 435 437 433¼ 434 —1¼
Dec 439¾ 442¼ 439¼ 439¾ ¾
Mar 451¾ 451¾ 450 450¼ —1
May 457 457 456 456 —1¼
Jul 461 461¾ 459¾ 460¼ ½
Dec 445¾ 448 445½ 447¼ +1
Est. sales 386,390. Wed.’s sales 341,297
Wed.’s open int 1,574,048
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 323½ 323½ 316¾ 318 —2¾
Dec 306 308¼ 303½ 304½ ¾
Mar 311 311 308¼ 308¼ —1
May 310 310 310 310 —4½
Est. sales 626. Wed.’s sales 626
Wed.’s open int 5,228, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 951¾ 961 951¾ 952½
Nov 968½ 978¼ 968 969½ +1
Jan 986½ 996½ 986¼ 988¼ +1¾
Mar 1002½ 1012 1002 1004 +2
May 1017¾ 1028 1017½ 1019½ +2
Jul 1029 1039¾ 1029 1032 +2¾
Aug 1030½ 1039 1029¾ 1033 +3½
Sep 1030¼ 1030¼ 1026¼ 1026¼ +5½
Nov 1024¼ 1034 1024 1026¼ +2
Jan 1040 1045½ 1040 1040¾ +4¾
Mar 1040 1047½ 1040 1047½ +7¾
Est. sales 190,469. Wed.’s sales 174,204
Wed.’s open int 806,358

