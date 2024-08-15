CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|535¾
|547¾
|529¼
|529¼
|—5½
|Dec
|557½
|568
|551¼
|551½
|—4¾
|Mar
|575½
|585½
|569¾
|569¾
|—4½
|May
|587¼
|594½
|581¼
|581¼
|—4
|Jul
|592¾
|600½
|586¾
|586¾
|—4
|Sep
|605¼
|611
|599¾
|599¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|625
|625¼
|613½
|613½
|—2¾
|Mar
|629¼
|629¼
|627½
|627½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 201,597.
|Wed.’s sales 192,903
|Wed.’s open int 410,420,
|up 8,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|380¾
|383½
|376¼
|376¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|400¾
|403¾
|397¾
|397¾
|—3
|Mar
|418
|421¼
|416
|416¼
|—2
|May
|428¾
|431½
|426½
|427
|—1¾
|Jul
|434
|437¼
|432¾
|433¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|435
|437
|433¼
|434
|—1¼
|Dec
|439¾
|442¼
|439¼
|439¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|451¾
|451¾
|450
|450¼
|—1
|May
|457
|457
|456
|456
|—1¼
|Jul
|461
|461¾
|459¾
|460¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|445¾
|448
|445½
|447¼
|+1
|Est. sales 386,390.
|Wed.’s sales 341,297
|Wed.’s open int 1,574,048
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|323½
|323½
|316¾
|318
|—2¾
|Dec
|306
|308¼
|303½
|304½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|311
|311
|308¼
|308¼
|—1
|May
|310
|310
|310
|310
|—4½
|Est. sales 626.
|Wed.’s sales 626
|Wed.’s open int 5,228,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|951¾
|961
|951¾
|952½
|+¼
|Nov
|968½
|978¼
|968
|969½
|+1
|Jan
|986½
|996½
|986¼
|988¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1002½
|1012
|1002
|1004
|+2
|May
|1017¾
|1028
|1017½
|1019½
|+2
|Jul
|1029
|1039¾
|1029
|1032
|+2¾
|Aug
|1030½
|1039
|1029¾
|1033
|+3½
|Sep
|1030¼
|1030¼
|1026¼
|1026¼
|+5½
|Nov
|1024¼
|1034
|1024
|1026¼
|+2
|Jan
|1040
|1045½
|1040
|1040¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1040
|1047½
|1040
|1047½
|+7¾
|Est. sales 190,469.
|Wed.’s sales 174,204
|Wed.’s open int 806,358
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.