CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 535¾ 547¾ 529¼ 529¼ —5½ Dec 557½ 568 551¼ 551½ —4¾ Mar 575½ 585½ 569¾ 569¾ —4½ May 587¼ 594½ 581¼ 581¼ —4 Jul 592¾ 600½ 586¾ 586¾ —4 Sep 605¼ 611 599¾ 599¾ —1¾ Dec 625 625¼ 613½ 613½ —2¾ Mar 629¼ 629¼ 627½ 627½ +1¼ Est. sales 201,597. Wed.’s sales 192,903 Wed.’s open int 410,420, up 8,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 380¾ 383½ 376¼ 376¼ —4¾ Dec 400¾ 403¾ 397¾ 397¾ —3 Mar 418 421¼ 416 416¼ —2 May 428¾ 431½ 426½ 427 —1¾ Jul 434 437¼ 432¾ 433¼ —1¾ Sep 435 437 433¼ 434 —1¼ Dec 439¾ 442¼ 439¼ 439¾ — ¾ Mar 451¾ 451¾ 450 450¼ —1 May 457 457 456 456 —1¼ Jul 461 461¾ 459¾ 460¼ — ½ Dec 445¾ 448 445½ 447¼ +1 Est. sales 386,390. Wed.’s sales 341,297 Wed.’s open int 1,574,048 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 323½ 323½ 316¾ 318 —2¾ Dec 306 308¼ 303½ 304½ — ¾ Mar 311 311 308¼ 308¼ —1 May 310 310 310 310 —4½ Est. sales 626. Wed.’s sales 626 Wed.’s open int 5,228, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 951¾ 961 951¾ 952½ +¼ Nov 968½ 978¼ 968 969½ +1 Jan 986½ 996½ 986¼ 988¼ +1¾ Mar 1002½ 1012 1002 1004 +2 May 1017¾ 1028 1017½ 1019½ +2 Jul 1029 1039¾ 1029 1032 +2¾ Aug 1030½ 1039 1029¾ 1033 +3½ Sep 1030¼ 1030¼ 1026¼ 1026¼ +5½ Nov 1024¼ 1034 1024 1026¼ +2 Jan 1040 1045½ 1040 1040¾ +4¾ Mar 1040 1047½ 1040 1047½ +7¾ Est. sales 190,469. Wed.’s sales 174,204 Wed.’s open int 806,358

