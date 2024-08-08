CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 537¾ 544½ 532½ 539 +¾ Dec 562 568¼ 557 563 +1 Mar 583½ 587¾ 576¾ 582 — ¼ May 595½ 599½ 589¼ 594 — ¾ Jul 600½ 605 595¼ 599¾ — ¾ Sep 611¾ 616 606 611 Dec 628 629¾ 620¼ 625¼ Est. sales 101,008. Wed.’s sales 143,797 Wed.’s open int 423,149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 383 386½ 380 380 —3¼ Dec 401 403¾ 397¾ 398½ —2¼ Mar 418 420¾ 415¼ 415¾ —2¼ May 429 431¾ 426½ 427 —2¼ Jul 436¼ 439¼ 434¼ 434¾ —2 Sep 439¼ 442 437¼ 438 —1½ Dec 445¾ 449 444 444¾ —1½ Mar 458¼ 459½ 455½ 456¼ —1¼ May 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ —2 Jul 468¼ 469½ 467¼ 467¼ —1 Sep 448¼ 448¼ 448 448 —1¾ Dec 450¾ 451 448¼ 448¾ —1¼ Est. sales 287,189. Wed.’s sales 428,732 Wed.’s open int 1,568,196 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329½ 336 328¼ 332½ +3¾ Dec 317 323 316 321 +6 Mar 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ +8 Est. sales 457. Wed.’s sales 290 Wed.’s open int 4,933 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1023¼ 1023¼ 1010 1015 —5¼ Sep 1004¾ 1011½ 991½ 996½ —8¾ Nov 1018 1025¾ 1007½ 1011½ —7¼ Jan 1034 1041¼ 1024½ 1028¼ —6½ Mar 1048½ 1054¾ 1039¼ 1043¼ —5½ May 1061¾ 1066½ 1052½ 1056½ —4¼ Jul 1068½ 1074¼ 1061½ 1065¼ —3½ Aug 1070 1071½ 1060¼ 1064 —2¾ Sep 1057½ 1057½ 1050¾ 1053 —1½ Nov 1054½ 1060¾ 1051¼ 1053¾ —2 Jan 1070 1070 1062½ 1068 +¾ Nov 1055 1055 1055 1055 —1¾ Est. sales 163,053. Wed.’s sales 147,105 Wed.’s open int 789,528, up 2,696

