CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|537¾
|544½
|532½
|539
|+¾
|Dec
|562
|568¼
|557
|563
|+1
|Mar
|583½
|587¾
|576¾
|582
|—
|¼
|May
|595½
|599½
|589¼
|594
|—
|¾
|Jul
|600½
|605
|595¼
|599¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|611¾
|616
|606
|611
|Dec
|628
|629¾
|620¼
|625¼
|Est. sales 101,008.
|Wed.’s sales 143,797
|Wed.’s open int 423,149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|383
|386½
|380
|380
|—3¼
|Dec
|401
|403¾
|397¾
|398½
|—2¼
|Mar
|418
|420¾
|415¼
|415¾
|—2¼
|May
|429
|431¾
|426½
|427
|—2¼
|Jul
|436¼
|439¼
|434¼
|434¾
|—2
|Sep
|439¼
|442
|437¼
|438
|—1½
|Dec
|445¾
|449
|444
|444¾
|—1½
|Mar
|458¼
|459½
|455½
|456¼
|—1¼
|May
|462¼
|462¼
|462¼
|462¼
|—2
|Jul
|468¼
|469½
|467¼
|467¼
|—1
|Sep
|448¼
|448¼
|448
|448
|—1¾
|Dec
|450¾
|451
|448¼
|448¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 287,189.
|Wed.’s sales 428,732
|Wed.’s open int 1,568,196
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329½
|336
|328¼
|332½
|+3¾
|Dec
|317
|323
|316
|321
|+6
|Mar
|324¾
|324¾
|324¾
|324¾
|+8
|Est. sales 457.
|Wed.’s sales 290
|Wed.’s open int 4,933
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1023¼
|1023¼
|1010
|1015
|—5¼
|Sep
|1004¾
|1011½
|991½
|996½
|—8¾
|Nov
|1018
|1025¾
|1007½
|1011½
|—7¼
|Jan
|1034
|1041¼
|1024½
|1028¼
|—6½
|Mar
|1048½
|1054¾
|1039¼
|1043¼
|—5½
|May
|1061¾
|1066½
|1052½
|1056½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1068½
|1074¼
|1061½
|1065¼
|—3½
|Aug
|1070
|1071½
|1060¼
|1064
|—2¾
|Sep
|1057½
|1057½
|1050¾
|1053
|—1½
|Nov
|1054½
|1060¾
|1051¼
|1053¾
|—2
|Jan
|1070
|1070
|1062½
|1068
|+¾
|Nov
|1055
|1055
|1055
|1055
|—1¾
|Est. sales 163,053.
|Wed.’s sales 147,105
|Wed.’s open int 789,528,
|up 2,696
