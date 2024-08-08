Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 537¾ 544½ 532½ 539
Dec 562 568¼ 557 563 +1
Mar 583½ 587¾ 576¾ 582 ¼
May 595½ 599½ 589¼ 594 ¾
Jul 600½ 605 595¼ 599¾ ¾
Sep 611¾ 616 606 611
Dec 628 629¾ 620¼ 625¼
Est. sales 101,008. Wed.’s sales 143,797
Wed.’s open int 423,149
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 383 386½ 380 380 —3¼
Dec 401 403¾ 397¾ 398½ —2¼
Mar 418 420¾ 415¼ 415¾ —2¼
May 429 431¾ 426½ 427 —2¼
Jul 436¼ 439¼ 434¼ 434¾ —2
Sep 439¼ 442 437¼ 438 —1½
Dec 445¾ 449 444 444¾ —1½
Mar 458¼ 459½ 455½ 456¼ —1¼
May 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ —2
Jul 468¼ 469½ 467¼ 467¼ —1
Sep 448¼ 448¼ 448 448 —1¾
Dec 450¾ 451 448¼ 448¾ —1¼
Est. sales 287,189. Wed.’s sales 428,732
Wed.’s open int 1,568,196
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 329½ 336 328¼ 332½ +3¾
Dec 317 323 316 321 +6
Mar 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ +8
Est. sales 457. Wed.’s sales 290
Wed.’s open int 4,933
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1023¼ 1023¼ 1010 1015 —5¼
Sep 1004¾ 1011½ 991½ 996½ —8¾
Nov 1018 1025¾ 1007½ 1011½ —7¼
Jan 1034 1041¼ 1024½ 1028¼ —6½
Mar 1048½ 1054¾ 1039¼ 1043¼ —5½
May 1061¾ 1066½ 1052½ 1056½ —4¼
Jul 1068½ 1074¼ 1061½ 1065¼ —3½
Aug 1070 1071½ 1060¼ 1064 —2¾
Sep 1057½ 1057½ 1050¾ 1053 —1½
Nov 1054½ 1060¾ 1051¼ 1053¾ —2
Jan 1070 1070 1062½ 1068
Nov 1055 1055 1055 1055 —1¾
Est. sales 163,053. Wed.’s sales 147,105
Wed.’s open int 789,528, up 2,696

