CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 526¾ 534¾ 519¾ 532½ +5¼ Dec 551¾ 559¼ 545½ 557½ +5½ Mar 572½ 580¾ 567½ 579 +5¾ May 584½ 592½ 580 590½ +5¼ Jul 588 595½ 583½ 593½ +5 Sep 597½ 605¼ 593½ 602 +4 Dec 611¼ 618¼ 607¾ 615 +3½ Mar 623¼ 625 622¾ 625 +4¼ May 621 621 621 621 Jul 601 601 601 601 Est. sales 120,362. Wed.’s sales 111,631 Wed.’s open int 434,799, up 1,936 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 382½ 384 378 382 — ¾ Dec 399¾ 400¾ 395 398½ —1¼ Mar 416 417¼ 412 415¼ — ½ May 427¼ 428¼ 423½ 426½ — ½ Jul 435 436¼ 431½ 434¼ — ½ Sep 438¼ 439¼ 435 437 —1¼ Dec 445 446¼ 442 443¾ —1½ Mar 456¾ 456¾ 453¼ 454¾ —1¾ May 460¼ 460¾ 460¼ 460½ —2½ Jul 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¼ —1¾ Dec 448½ 448½ 445¾ 446¼ —2¾ Dec 443¾ 443¾ 443¾ 443¾ — ¼ Est. sales 466,276. Wed.’s sales 427,269 Wed.’s open int 1,595,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327 327½ 325¼ 326 — ¼ Dec 320¾ 322 317¼ 320¾ +1 Est. sales 748. Wed.’s sales 748 Wed.’s open int 5,146 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1030 1034 1019½ 1024¼ —4¼ Sep 1014½ 1018½ 1005¾ 1011 —3½ Nov 1023 1026¼ 1013 1018½ —4 Jan 1039½ 1043 1029½ 1034 —5½ Mar 1055½ 1058 1043¼ 1048½ —6 May 1068½ 1071¾ 1056½ 1061½ —7 Jul 1078½ 1081½ 1066½ 1071 —8 Aug 1074 1076¾ 1068¼ 1069¼ —8 Sep 1056¼ 1056¼ 1055½ 1055½ —8¾ Nov 1065¼ 1066¼ 1052¼ 1057¼ —7¼ Jan 1074¼ 1074¾ 1067 1067 —9¼ Mar 1076 1076 1070 1070 —8½ Nov 1055 1057¼ 1055 1057¼ —6½ Est. sales 251,225. Wed.’s sales 231,432 Wed.’s open int 791,509, up 11,515

