CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|526¾
|534¾
|519¾
|532½
|+5¼
|Dec
|551¾
|559¼
|545½
|557½
|+5½
|Mar
|572½
|580¾
|567½
|579
|+5¾
|May
|584½
|592½
|580
|590½
|+5¼
|Jul
|588
|595½
|583½
|593½
|+5
|Sep
|597½
|605¼
|593½
|602
|+4
|Dec
|611¼
|618¼
|607¾
|615
|+3½
|Mar
|623¼
|625
|622¾
|625
|+4¼
|May
|621
|621
|621
|621
|Jul
|601
|601
|601
|601
|Est. sales 120,362.
|Wed.’s sales 111,631
|Wed.’s open int 434,799,
|up 1,936
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|382½
|384
|378
|382
|—
|¾
|Dec
|399¾
|400¾
|395
|398½
|—1¼
|Mar
|416
|417¼
|412
|415¼
|—
|½
|May
|427¼
|428¼
|423½
|426½
|—
|½
|Jul
|435
|436¼
|431½
|434¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|438¼
|439¼
|435
|437
|—1¼
|Dec
|445
|446¼
|442
|443¾
|—1½
|Mar
|456¾
|456¾
|453¼
|454¾
|—1¾
|May
|460¼
|460¾
|460¼
|460½
|—2½
|Jul
|465
|465¾
|464¼
|465¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|448½
|448½
|445¾
|446¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|443¾
|443¾
|443¾
|443¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 466,276.
|Wed.’s sales 427,269
|Wed.’s open int 1,595,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327
|327½
|325¼
|326
|—
|¼
|Dec
|320¾
|322
|317¼
|320¾
|+1
|Est. sales 748.
|Wed.’s sales 748
|Wed.’s open int 5,146
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1030
|1034
|1019½
|1024¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|1014½
|1018½
|1005¾
|1011
|—3½
|Nov
|1023
|1026¼
|1013
|1018½
|—4
|Jan
|1039½
|1043
|1029½
|1034
|—5½
|Mar
|1055½
|1058
|1043¼
|1048½
|—6
|May
|1068½
|1071¾
|1056½
|1061½
|—7
|Jul
|1078½
|1081½
|1066½
|1071
|—8
|Aug
|1074
|1076¾
|1068¼
|1069¼
|—8
|Sep
|1056¼
|1056¼
|1055½
|1055½
|—8¾
|Nov
|1065¼
|1066¼
|1052¼
|1057¼
|—7¼
|Jan
|1074¼
|1074¾
|1067
|1067
|—9¼
|Mar
|1076
|1076
|1070
|1070
|—8½
|Nov
|1055
|1057¼
|1055
|1057¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 251,225.
|Wed.’s sales 231,432
|Wed.’s open int 791,509,
|up 11,515
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.