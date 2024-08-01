Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 526¾ 534¾ 519¾ 532½ +5¼
Dec 551¾ 559¼ 545½ 557½ +5½
Mar 572½ 580¾ 567½ 579 +5¾
May 584½ 592½ 580 590½ +5¼
Jul 588 595½ 583½ 593½ +5
Sep 597½ 605¼ 593½ 602 +4
Dec 611¼ 618¼ 607¾ 615 +3½
Mar 623¼ 625 622¾ 625 +4¼
May 621 621 621 621
Jul 601 601 601 601
Est. sales 120,362. Wed.’s sales 111,631
Wed.’s open int 434,799, up 1,936
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 382½ 384 378 382 ¾
Dec 399¾ 400¾ 395 398½ —1¼
Mar 416 417¼ 412 415¼ ½
May 427¼ 428¼ 423½ 426½ ½
Jul 435 436¼ 431½ 434¼ ½
Sep 438¼ 439¼ 435 437 —1¼
Dec 445 446¼ 442 443¾ —1½
Mar 456¾ 456¾ 453¼ 454¾ —1¾
May 460¼ 460¾ 460¼ 460½ —2½
Jul 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¼ —1¾
Dec 448½ 448½ 445¾ 446¼ —2¾
Dec 443¾ 443¾ 443¾ 443¾ ¼
Est. sales 466,276. Wed.’s sales 427,269
Wed.’s open int 1,595,390
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 327 327½ 325¼ 326 ¼
Dec 320¾ 322 317¼ 320¾ +1
Est. sales 748. Wed.’s sales 748
Wed.’s open int 5,146
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1030 1034 1019½ 1024¼ —4¼
Sep 1014½ 1018½ 1005¾ 1011 —3½
Nov 1023 1026¼ 1013 1018½ —4
Jan 1039½ 1043 1029½ 1034 —5½
Mar 1055½ 1058 1043¼ 1048½ —6
May 1068½ 1071¾ 1056½ 1061½ —7
Jul 1078½ 1081½ 1066½ 1071 —8
Aug 1074 1076¾ 1068¼ 1069¼ —8
Sep 1056¼ 1056¼ 1055½ 1055½ —8¾
Nov 1065¼ 1066¼ 1052¼ 1057¼ —7¼
Jan 1074¼ 1074¾ 1067 1067 —9¼
Mar 1076 1076 1070 1070 —8½
Nov 1055 1057¼ 1055 1057¼ —6½
Est. sales 251,225. Wed.’s sales 231,432
Wed.’s open int 791,509, up 11,515

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up