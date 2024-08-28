Phibro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $752,000.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $273.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.4 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion.

