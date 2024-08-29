CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|513
|516½
|508¼
|516¼
|+2
|Dec
|540¼
|543½
|535
|542¼
|+¾
|Mar
|561¾
|564¾
|556¼
|563
|+½
|May
|572
|575¾
|568¼
|575¼
|+1
|Jul
|578¼
|581
|574¾
|580¼
|+¾
|Sep
|590¼
|592
|586¼
|592
|+¾
|Dec
|606¼
|606¼
|602¼
|606¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|616
|616
|616
|616
|—1
|Est. sales 48,418.
|Wed.’s sales 111,220
|Wed.’s open int 389,599
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|364¼
|369
|363¾
|367¾
|+2½
|Dec
|390
|394½
|389¼
|393
|+2¼
|Mar
|408¾
|412½
|408
|411¼
|+1½
|May
|419
|422¾
|418¼
|421¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|426
|429½
|425¼
|428½
|+1½
|Sep
|425¾
|428¾
|425
|427¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|432
|434½
|431
|433½
|+¾
|Mar
|444¼
|445¼
|444¼
|445
|+1¼
|Jul
|451¾
|454¼
|451¾
|454¼
|+¾
|Dec
|442½
|443¾
|442½
|443
|+¼
|Est. sales 154,758.
|Wed.’s sales 507,589
|Wed.’s open int 1,393,198
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|340
|356½
|337¾
|343½
|+3¼
|Dec
|324
|328
|322½
|326¾
|+2½
|Mar
|324¾
|328½
|324¾
|328½
|+3
|Est. sales 369.
|Wed.’s sales 1,046
|Wed.’s open int 4,589
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|957¼
|973
|957
|969¼
|+10¾
|Nov
|975½
|990¾
|975
|987¼
|+10¼
|Jan
|992¾
|1007½
|992½
|1004½
|+10
|Mar
|1007½
|1021¾
|1007½
|1018¾
|+9
|May
|1022¾
|1035½
|1022¼
|1033¼
|+8¾
|Jul
|1033
|1045½
|1033
|1043½
|+8½
|Aug
|1033½
|1045¼
|1033½
|1042
|+6½
|Sep
|1027¼
|1035
|1027¼
|1033
|+6½
|Nov
|1026¾
|1038½
|1026¾
|1036
|+6¼
|Jan
|1050
|1050
|1047¾
|1047¾
|+6½
|Jul
|1063
|1063
|1063
|1063
|+6½
|Sep
|1039
|1039
|1039
|1039
|+2¼
|Est. sales 89,371.
|Wed.’s sales 185,214
|Wed.’s open int 819,615,
|up 3,973
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|41.78
|42.59
|41.62
|42.53
|+.73
|Oct
|41.10
|41.99
|41.10
|41.98
|+.78
|Dec
|40.74
|41.59
|40.63
|41.58
|+.86
|Jan
|40.73
|41.56
|40.66
|41.54
|+.81
|Mar
|40.84
|41.63
|40.76
|41.61
|+.76
|May
|41.05
|41.79
|41.03
|41.79
|+.73
|Jul
|41.25
|41.90
|41.14
|41.90
|+.70
|Aug
|41.23
|41.84
|41.23
|41.70
|+.47
|Sep
|41.50
|41.68
|41.40
|41.47
|+.29
|Oct
|41.17
|41.53
|41.17
|41.45
|+.43
|Dec
|41.05
|41.56
|41.05
|41.44
|+.39
|Est. sales 64,296.
|Wed.’s sales 147,743
|Wed.’s open int 544,064,
|up 3,180
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|310.50
|316.10
|309.40
|314.60
|+3.80
|Oct
|306.90
|312.20
|305.70
|310.90
|+4.00
|Dec
|308.30
|313.90
|307.20
|311.80
|+3.50
|Jan
|309.00
|314.20
|308.10
|312.00
|+2.70
|Mar
|311.30
|315.80
|310.30
|313.40
|+1.90
|May
|314.00
|317.90
|312.80
|315.70
|+1.70
|Jul
|317.30
|320.60
|315.90
|318.70
|+1.60
|Aug
|317.90
|321.10
|316.70
|318.90
|+1.10
|Sep
|318.40
|321.20
|317.90
|320.20
|+2.00
|Oct
|316.40
|320.40
|316.40
|318.90
|+1.20
|Dec
|318.90
|322.70
|318.90
|320.80
|+1.00
|Est. sales 75,480.
|Wed.’s sales 147,443
|Wed.’s open int 526,883
