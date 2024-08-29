CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 513 516½ 508¼ 516¼ +2 Dec 540¼ 543½ 535 542¼ +¾ Mar 561¾ 564¾ 556¼ 563 +½ May 572 575¾ 568¼ 575¼ +1 Jul 578¼ 581 574¾ 580¼ +¾ Sep 590¼ 592 586¼ 592 +¾ Dec 606¼ 606¼ 602¼ 606¼ — ¼ Mar 616 616 616 616 —1 Est. sales 48,418. Wed.’s sales 111,220 Wed.’s open int 389,599 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 364¼ 369 363¾ 367¾ +2½ Dec 390 394½ 389¼ 393 +2¼ Mar 408¾ 412½ 408 411¼ +1½ May 419 422¾ 418¼ 421¼ +1¼ Jul 426 429½ 425¼ 428½ +1½ Sep 425¾ 428¾ 425 427¾ +1¼ Dec 432 434½ 431 433½ +¾ Mar 444¼ 445¼ 444¼ 445 +1¼ Jul 451¾ 454¼ 451¾ 454¼ +¾ Dec 442½ 443¾ 442½ 443 +¼ Est. sales 154,758. Wed.’s sales 507,589 Wed.’s open int 1,393,198 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 340 356½ 337¾ 343½ +3¼ Dec 324 328 322½ 326¾ +2½ Mar 324¾ 328½ 324¾ 328½ +3 Est. sales 369. Wed.’s sales 1,046 Wed.’s open int 4,589 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 957¼ 973 957 969¼ +10¾ Nov 975½ 990¾ 975 987¼ +10¼ Jan 992¾ 1007½ 992½ 1004½ +10 Mar 1007½ 1021¾ 1007½ 1018¾ +9 May 1022¾ 1035½ 1022¼ 1033¼ +8¾ Jul 1033 1045½ 1033 1043½ +8½ Aug 1033½ 1045¼ 1033½ 1042 +6½ Sep 1027¼ 1035 1027¼ 1033 +6½ Nov 1026¾ 1038½ 1026¾ 1036 +6¼ Jan 1050 1050 1047¾ 1047¾ +6½ Jul 1063 1063 1063 1063 +6½ Sep 1039 1039 1039 1039 +2¼ Est. sales 89,371. Wed.’s sales 185,214 Wed.’s open int 819,615, up 3,973 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 41.78 42.59 41.62 42.53 +.73 Oct 41.10 41.99 41.10 41.98 +.78 Dec 40.74 41.59 40.63 41.58 +.86 Jan 40.73 41.56 40.66 41.54 +.81 Mar 40.84 41.63 40.76 41.61 +.76 May 41.05 41.79 41.03 41.79 +.73 Jul 41.25 41.90 41.14 41.90 +.70 Aug 41.23 41.84 41.23 41.70 +.47 Sep 41.50 41.68 41.40 41.47 +.29 Oct 41.17 41.53 41.17 41.45 +.43 Dec 41.05 41.56 41.05 41.44 +.39 Est. sales 64,296. Wed.’s sales 147,743 Wed.’s open int 544,064, up 3,180 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 310.50 316.10 309.40 314.60 +3.80 Oct 306.90 312.20 305.70 310.90 +4.00 Dec 308.30 313.90 307.20 311.80 +3.50 Jan 309.00 314.20 308.10 312.00 +2.70 Mar 311.30 315.80 310.30 313.40 +1.90 May 314.00 317.90 312.80 315.70 +1.70 Jul 317.30 320.60 315.90 318.70 +1.60 Aug 317.90 321.10 316.70 318.90 +1.10 Sep 318.40 321.20 317.90 320.20 +2.00 Oct 316.40 320.40 316.40 318.90 +1.20 Dec 318.90 322.70 318.90 320.80 +1.00 Est. sales 75,480. Wed.’s sales 147,443 Wed.’s open int 526,883

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.