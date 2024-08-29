Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 10:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 513 516½ 508¼ 516¼ +2
Dec 540¼ 543½ 535 542¼
Mar 561¾ 564¾ 556¼ 563
May 572 575¾ 568¼ 575¼ +1
Jul 578¼ 581 574¾ 580¼
Sep 590¼ 592 586¼ 592
Dec 606¼ 606¼ 602¼ 606¼ ¼
Mar 616 616 616 616 —1
Est. sales 48,418. Wed.’s sales 111,220
Wed.’s open int 389,599
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 364¼ 369 363¾ 367¾ +2½
Dec 390 394½ 389¼ 393 +2¼
Mar 408¾ 412½ 408 411¼ +1½
May 419 422¾ 418¼ 421¼ +1¼
Jul 426 429½ 425¼ 428½ +1½
Sep 425¾ 428¾ 425 427¾ +1¼
Dec 432 434½ 431 433½
Mar 444¼ 445¼ 444¼ 445 +1¼
Jul 451¾ 454¼ 451¾ 454¼
Dec 442½ 443¾ 442½ 443
Est. sales 154,758. Wed.’s sales 507,589
Wed.’s open int 1,393,198
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 340 356½ 337¾ 343½ +3¼
Dec 324 328 322½ 326¾ +2½
Mar 324¾ 328½ 324¾ 328½ +3
Est. sales 369. Wed.’s sales 1,046
Wed.’s open int 4,589
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 957¼ 973 957 969¼ +10¾
Nov 975½ 990¾ 975 987¼ +10¼
Jan 992¾ 1007½ 992½ 1004½ +10
Mar 1007½ 1021¾ 1007½ 1018¾ +9
May 1022¾ 1035½ 1022¼ 1033¼ +8¾
Jul 1033 1045½ 1033 1043½ +8½
Aug 1033½ 1045¼ 1033½ 1042 +6½
Sep 1027¼ 1035 1027¼ 1033 +6½
Nov 1026¾ 1038½ 1026¾ 1036 +6¼
Jan 1050 1050 1047¾ 1047¾ +6½
Jul 1063 1063 1063 1063 +6½
Sep 1039 1039 1039 1039 +2¼
Est. sales 89,371. Wed.’s sales 185,214
Wed.’s open int 819,615, up 3,973
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 41.78 42.59 41.62 42.53 +.73
Oct 41.10 41.99 41.10 41.98 +.78
Dec 40.74 41.59 40.63 41.58 +.86
Jan 40.73 41.56 40.66 41.54 +.81
Mar 40.84 41.63 40.76 41.61 +.76
May 41.05 41.79 41.03 41.79 +.73
Jul 41.25 41.90 41.14 41.90 +.70
Aug 41.23 41.84 41.23 41.70 +.47
Sep 41.50 41.68 41.40 41.47 +.29
Oct 41.17 41.53 41.17 41.45 +.43
Dec 41.05 41.56 41.05 41.44 +.39
Est. sales 64,296. Wed.’s sales 147,743
Wed.’s open int 544,064, up 3,180
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 310.50 316.10 309.40 314.60 +3.80
Oct 306.90 312.20 305.70 310.90 +4.00
Dec 308.30 313.90 307.20 311.80 +3.50
Jan 309.00 314.20 308.10 312.00 +2.70
Mar 311.30 315.80 310.30 313.40 +1.90
May 314.00 317.90 312.80 315.70 +1.70
Jul 317.30 320.60 315.90 318.70 +1.60
Aug 317.90 321.10 316.70 318.90 +1.10
Sep 318.40 321.20 317.90 320.20 +2.00
Oct 316.40 320.40 316.40 318.90 +1.20
Dec 318.90 322.70 318.90 320.80 +1.00
Est. sales 75,480. Wed.’s sales 147,443
Wed.’s open int 526,883

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

