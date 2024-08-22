CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 521¼ 524 502½ 507¾ —12 Dec 545¼ 548 526¼ 531¼ —12¾ Mar 565¾ 568½ 547¼ 551¾ —13 May 577¼ 579¾ 559½ 564 —12¾ Jul 584 585¾ 565¾ 570 —12¾ Sep 594½ 597 578¼ 582 —12¼ Dec 610½ 613 594¾ 598 —12 Mar 608½ 608½ 608½ 608½ —12¼ Est. sales 81,662. Wed.’s sales 113,928 Wed.’s open int 415,251, up 900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 375½ 376½ 373 374 —1½ Dec 398½ 399 394¾ 395½ —2¾ Mar 417 417 413 413¼ —3¾ May 426½ 426¾ 422¾ 423¼ —3¼ Jul 432½ 432¾ 428½ 429 —3 Sep 431½ 431¾ 428 429¼ —2 Dec 437 437¼ 433¾ 434½ —2½ Mar 447½ 447½ 444½ 444½ —3¼ Jul 456¼ 456¼ 456¼ 456¼ —1 Dec 442¼ 442¼ 442¼ 442¼ —2½ Est. sales 173,930. Wed.’s sales 297,631 Wed.’s open int 1,548,089 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329¾ 330 321¼ 321¼ —5¾ Dec 321 321¼ 316¾ 318¼ —2¾ Est. sales 204. Wed.’s sales 934 Wed.’s open int 5,120 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 962 963 946¼ 947¼ —15¾ Nov 981 982 965½ 966¼ —15¼ Jan 998¾ 1000 983½ 984 —15¾ Mar 1014½ 1015¼ 999 999½ —15¼ May 1028¾ 1030 1014¼ 1014½ —15 Jul 1039¾ 1040½ 1025 1026¾ —13¼ Aug 1038¾ 1038¾ 1026 1026¾ —12½ Sep 1027 1027 1025¼ 1025¼ —5¼ Nov 1034 1035 1021½ 1022 —11½ Jan 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ —6¼ Nov 1033 1033½ 1033 1033¼ —6 Est. sales 78,283. Wed.’s sales 142,057 Wed.’s open int 822,002, up 5,914 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.96 41.56 40.34 40.89 —.11 Oct 40.20 40.69 39.67 40.06 —.14 Dec 39.61 40.07 39.11 39.45 —.13 Jan 39.62 40.02 39.17 39.44 —.13 Mar 39.76 40.11 39.35 39.65 —.05 May 40.00 40.34 39.60 39.84 —.09 Jul 40.20 40.49 39.81 40.01 —.11 Aug 40.00 40.49 39.87 40.02 —.13 Sep 40.02 40.26 40.01 40.22 +.10 Dec 39.87 40.20 39.80 39.91 —.11 Est. sales 65,772. Wed.’s sales 113,077 Wed.’s open int 571,581 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 312.50 313.00 306.60 306.60 —5.90 Oct 306.60 307.20 301.50 301.50 —5.10 Dec 309.50 309.70 303.40 303.40 —5.30 Jan 311.00 311.50 305.20 305.20 —5.30 Mar 315.00 315.00 308.60 308.60 —5.50 May 317.20 317.20 311.80 311.80 —5.40 Jul 320.90 321.00 315.50 315.50 —5.20 Aug 321.60 321.70 316.70 316.70 —4.90 Sep 322.00 322.00 317.00 317.00 —5.00 Oct 320.00 320.00 317.00 317.00 —4.80 Dec 323.10 323.10 319.80 319.80 —4.80 Jan 322.40 322.40 321.80 321.80 —4.00 Jul 326.50 326.50 326.50 326.50 —3.30 Est. sales 53,425. Wed.’s sales 100,948 Wed.’s open int 536,917, up 4,023

