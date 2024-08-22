CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|521¼
|524
|502½
|507¾
|—12
|Dec
|545¼
|548
|526¼
|531¼
|—12¾
|Mar
|565¾
|568½
|547¼
|551¾
|—13
|May
|577¼
|579¾
|559½
|564
|—12¾
|Jul
|584
|585¾
|565¾
|570
|—12¾
|Sep
|594½
|597
|578¼
|582
|—12¼
|Dec
|610½
|613
|594¾
|598
|—12
|Mar
|608½
|608½
|608½
|608½
|—12¼
|Est. sales 81,662.
|Wed.’s sales 113,928
|Wed.’s open int 415,251,
|up 900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|375½
|376½
|373
|374
|—1½
|Dec
|398½
|399
|394¾
|395½
|—2¾
|Mar
|417
|417
|413
|413¼
|—3¾
|May
|426½
|426¾
|422¾
|423¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|432½
|432¾
|428½
|429
|—3
|Sep
|431½
|431¾
|428
|429¼
|—2
|Dec
|437
|437¼
|433¾
|434½
|—2½
|Mar
|447½
|447½
|444½
|444½
|—3¼
|Jul
|456¼
|456¼
|456¼
|456¼
|—1
|Dec
|442¼
|442¼
|442¼
|442¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 173,930.
|Wed.’s sales 297,631
|Wed.’s open int 1,548,089
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329¾
|330
|321¼
|321¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|321
|321¼
|316¾
|318¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 204.
|Wed.’s sales 934
|Wed.’s open int 5,120
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|962
|963
|946¼
|947¼
|—15¾
|Nov
|981
|982
|965½
|966¼
|—15¼
|Jan
|998¾
|1000
|983½
|984
|—15¾
|Mar
|1014½
|1015¼
|999
|999½
|—15¼
|May
|1028¾
|1030
|1014¼
|1014½
|—15
|Jul
|1039¾
|1040½
|1025
|1026¾
|—13¼
|Aug
|1038¾
|1038¾
|1026
|1026¾
|—12½
|Sep
|1027
|1027
|1025¼
|1025¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1034
|1035
|1021½
|1022
|—11½
|Jan
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1038¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1033
|1033½
|1033
|1033¼
|—6
|Est. sales 78,283.
|Wed.’s sales 142,057
|Wed.’s open int 822,002,
|up 5,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.96
|41.56
|40.34
|40.89
|—.11
|Oct
|40.20
|40.69
|39.67
|40.06
|—.14
|Dec
|39.61
|40.07
|39.11
|39.45
|—.13
|Jan
|39.62
|40.02
|39.17
|39.44
|—.13
|Mar
|39.76
|40.11
|39.35
|39.65
|—.05
|May
|40.00
|40.34
|39.60
|39.84
|—.09
|Jul
|40.20
|40.49
|39.81
|40.01
|—.11
|Aug
|40.00
|40.49
|39.87
|40.02
|—.13
|Sep
|40.02
|40.26
|40.01
|40.22
|+.10
|Dec
|39.87
|40.20
|39.80
|39.91
|—.11
|Est. sales 65,772.
|Wed.’s sales 113,077
|Wed.’s open int 571,581
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|312.50
|313.00
|306.60
|306.60
|—5.90
|Oct
|306.60
|307.20
|301.50
|301.50
|—5.10
|Dec
|309.50
|309.70
|303.40
|303.40
|—5.30
|Jan
|311.00
|311.50
|305.20
|305.20
|—5.30
|Mar
|315.00
|315.00
|308.60
|308.60
|—5.50
|May
|317.20
|317.20
|311.80
|311.80
|—5.40
|Jul
|320.90
|321.00
|315.50
|315.50
|—5.20
|Aug
|321.60
|321.70
|316.70
|316.70
|—4.90
|Sep
|322.00
|322.00
|317.00
|317.00
|—5.00
|Oct
|320.00
|320.00
|317.00
|317.00
|—4.80
|Dec
|323.10
|323.10
|319.80
|319.80
|—4.80
|Jan
|322.40
|322.40
|321.80
|321.80
|—4.00
|Jul
|326.50
|326.50
|326.50
|326.50
|—3.30
|Est. sales 53,425.
|Wed.’s sales 100,948
|Wed.’s open int 536,917,
|up 4,023
