CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|530½
|531¼
|521¾
|529
|—1
|Dec
|554½
|554½
|545
|552¾
|+¼
|Mar
|575
|575
|565¼
|572½
|+1
|May
|583¾
|586
|578
|585¼
|+2
|Jul
|589¼
|591
|582¾
|589¾
|+¾
|Sep
|600
|601½
|594½
|601¼
|+¾
|Dec
|614½
|617½
|610¼
|617
|+1
|Mar
|623½
|623½
|623½
|623½
|—3
|Est. sales 56,405.
|Fri.’s sales 116,181
|Fri.’s open int 416,551,
|up 3,912
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|370¼
|375½
|370
|374½
|+4
|Dec
|392
|397¼
|391¾
|396¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|411
|415¾
|410½
|414½
|+3½
|May
|421½
|425¼
|421¼
|424½
|+2¾
|Jul
|427¼
|430¾
|426½
|430
|+2½
|Sep
|428¼
|431¼
|427½
|430½
|+1¾
|Dec
|434½
|437½
|433¾
|436¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|445
|447½
|445
|445
|—1
|Jul
|455
|457
|455
|456¾
|+¾
|Dec
|442¾
|445
|442¼
|444¾
|+1
|Est. sales 145,939.
|Fri.’s sales 415,391
|Fri.’s open int 1,570,618,
|up 6,054
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|319
|322¾
|308
|316½
|—3
|Dec
|305½
|306
|303¾
|305¾
|+½
|Est. sales 152.
|Fri.’s sales 305
|Fri.’s open int 5,409,
|up 62
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|938
|950¾
|938
|947½
|+8¾
|Nov
|957¼
|969¾
|957¼
|966¾
|+9¾
|Jan
|976
|988¼
|976
|985¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|992
|1004
|992
|1000¾
|+8¾
|May
|1010¾
|1019½
|1008¾
|1016
|+8¼
|Jul
|1022¼
|1031¼
|1020¾
|1027¼
|+7½
|Aug
|1022¼
|1031¼
|1022¼
|1028¼
|+7½
|Sep
|1019¾
|1020½
|1018
|1020
|+6¼
|Nov
|1016¾
|1026½
|1016¾
|1023
|+6¼
|Jan
|1036
|1036
|1033
|1033¾
|+5
|Mar
|1037¼
|1039½
|1037¼
|1039½
|+6¾
|Jul
|1053½
|1053½
|1053½
|1053½
|+8
|Nov
|1029¼
|1029¼
|1029¼
|1029¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 88,686.
|Fri.’s sales 174,731
|Fri.’s open int 818,886,
|up 7,586
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.00
|40.39
|39.48
|39.66
|—.29
|Oct
|39.18
|39.59
|38.70
|38.92
|—.26
|Dec
|38.76
|39.06
|38.14
|38.37
|—.30
|Jan
|38.88
|39.10
|38.29
|38.49
|—.27
|Mar
|39.03
|39.34
|38.53
|38.67
|—.30
|May
|39.24
|39.58
|38.79
|38.97
|—.28
|Jul
|39.56
|39.85
|39.04
|39.17
|—.29
|Aug
|39.68
|39.71
|39.17
|39.20
|—.34
|Sep
|39.72
|39.74
|39.55
|39.55
|Oct
|39.48
|39.48
|39.48
|39.48
|+.03
|Dec
|39.60
|39.95
|39.11
|39.11
|—.38
|Est. sales 44,878.
|Fri.’s sales 160,682
|Fri.’s open int 572,986,
|up 3,877
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|302.80
|309.40
|302.80
|309.10
|+5.70
|Oct
|299.30
|306.00
|299.20
|305.70
|+5.80
|Dec
|301.50
|308.60
|301.50
|308.30
|+6.20
|Jan
|303.80
|310.10
|303.80
|309.80
|+6.00
|Mar
|307.00
|313.50
|307.00
|313.20
|+5.80
|May
|311.10
|316.60
|311.10
|316.40
|+5.50
|Jul
|315.40
|320.20
|315.00
|320.20
|+5.30
|Aug
|319.40
|321.00
|318.20
|321.00
|+5.00
|Sep
|320.00
|321.30
|319.40
|321.30
|+4.70
|Oct
|321.00
|321.00
|321.00
|321.00
|+4.50
|Dec
|319.40
|324.40
|319.40
|324.40
|+5.00
|Est. sales 37,464.
|Fri.’s sales 93,162
|Fri.’s open int 533,146,
|up 657
