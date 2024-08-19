CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 530½ 531¼ 521¾ 529 —1 Dec 554½ 554½ 545 552¾ +¼ Mar 575 575 565¼ 572½ +1 May 583¾ 586 578 585¼ +2 Jul 589¼ 591 582¾ 589¾ +¾ Sep 600 601½ 594½ 601¼ +¾ Dec 614½ 617½ 610¼ 617 +1 Mar 623½ 623½ 623½ 623½ —3 Est. sales 56,405. Fri.’s sales 116,181 Fri.’s open int 416,551, up 3,912 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 370¼ 375½ 370 374½ +4 Dec 392 397¼ 391¾ 396¼ +3¾ Mar 411 415¾ 410½ 414½ +3½ May 421½ 425¼ 421¼ 424½ +2¾ Jul 427¼ 430¾ 426½ 430 +2½ Sep 428¼ 431¼ 427½ 430½ +1¾ Dec 434½ 437½ 433¾ 436¾ +1¾ Mar 445 447½ 445 445 —1 Jul 455 457 455 456¾ +¾ Dec 442¾ 445 442¼ 444¾ +1 Est. sales 145,939. Fri.’s sales 415,391 Fri.’s open int 1,570,618, up 6,054 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 319 322¾ 308 316½ —3 Dec 305½ 306 303¾ 305¾ +½ Est. sales 152. Fri.’s sales 305 Fri.’s open int 5,409, up 62 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 938 950¾ 938 947½ +8¾ Nov 957¼ 969¾ 957¼ 966¾ +9¾ Jan 976 988¼ 976 985¼ +9¼ Mar 992 1004 992 1000¾ +8¾ May 1010¾ 1019½ 1008¾ 1016 +8¼ Jul 1022¼ 1031¼ 1020¾ 1027¼ +7½ Aug 1022¼ 1031¼ 1022¼ 1028¼ +7½ Sep 1019¾ 1020½ 1018 1020 +6¼ Nov 1016¾ 1026½ 1016¾ 1023 +6¼ Jan 1036 1036 1033 1033¾ +5 Mar 1037¼ 1039½ 1037¼ 1039½ +6¾ Jul 1053½ 1053½ 1053½ 1053½ +8 Nov 1029¼ 1029¼ 1029¼ 1029¼ +5½ Est. sales 88,686. Fri.’s sales 174,731 Fri.’s open int 818,886, up 7,586 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.00 40.39 39.48 39.66 —.29 Oct 39.18 39.59 38.70 38.92 —.26 Dec 38.76 39.06 38.14 38.37 —.30 Jan 38.88 39.10 38.29 38.49 —.27 Mar 39.03 39.34 38.53 38.67 —.30 May 39.24 39.58 38.79 38.97 —.28 Jul 39.56 39.85 39.04 39.17 —.29 Aug 39.68 39.71 39.17 39.20 —.34 Sep 39.72 39.74 39.55 39.55 Oct 39.48 39.48 39.48 39.48 +.03 Dec 39.60 39.95 39.11 39.11 —.38 Est. sales 44,878. Fri.’s sales 160,682 Fri.’s open int 572,986, up 3,877 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 302.80 309.40 302.80 309.10 +5.70 Oct 299.30 306.00 299.20 305.70 +5.80 Dec 301.50 308.60 301.50 308.30 +6.20 Jan 303.80 310.10 303.80 309.80 +6.00 Mar 307.00 313.50 307.00 313.20 +5.80 May 311.10 316.60 311.10 316.40 +5.50 Jul 315.40 320.20 315.00 320.20 +5.30 Aug 319.40 321.00 318.20 321.00 +5.00 Sep 320.00 321.30 319.40 321.30 +4.70 Oct 321.00 321.00 321.00 321.00 +4.50 Dec 319.40 324.40 319.40 324.40 +5.00 Est. sales 37,464. Fri.’s sales 93,162 Fri.’s open int 533,146, up 657

