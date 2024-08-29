Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 78 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $578.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562.4 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.