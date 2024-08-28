Nutanix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $126.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $126.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $548 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion.

