Noah: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

