Marvell: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported a loss of $193.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Marvell expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

