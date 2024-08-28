Lifevantage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $200.2 million.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

