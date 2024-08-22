How to Refresh Your Wardrobe Without Breaking Your Budget

You open your closet only to find nothing to wear, despite it being full. Sweaters have holes, colors are faded,…

You open your closet only to find nothing to wear, despite it being full. Sweaters have holes, colors are faded, jeans are out of style and your favorite coat no longer fits.

Is it time for a shopping spree? Maybe, but have a plan in place so you don’t overspend. Empower Personal Dashboard data found that consumers’ monthly spending on clothing and footwear increased 72% since the beginning of 2020.

Don’t have much cash but craving an updated look? Fashion experts from across the country offer tips on how to refresh your wardrobe for less.

Set a Spending Strategy

First, review your bank accounts to see how much money you have available in checking and savings after covering upcoming essential bills. If you’ll be using your credit cards, make sure you can pay the bill off as quickly as possible.

With that information, you can decide on how much of it you want to spend on clothes.

Don’t despair if funds are very limited, says Joseph Pastrana, a New York City fashion journalist. A little can go far when you decide on your direction: Either buy many cheap things or one or two expensive items.

“It’s really about what makes you feel good,” Pastrana says.

“Both ways are fine. You can overhaul your entire look with fast fashion and a lot of inexpensive accessories like scarves and accent pieces. But if you want an investment piece, go with classic looks. A good jacket is the most versatile,” he adds.

Boost Your Clothes Budget by Selling

Don’t have enough (or any) money for your fashion goals? Return to your bursting closet. Nick Arrington, a New York City-based menswear style consultant says a great way to increase your clothes budget is to transform what you already own into cash.

“If you’re like a lot of people, you have clothes that you’ve never worn and still have price tags,” Arrington says. “Return them for a refund.”

A 2024 Statista report found that 26% of Gen Z consumers bought clothes they never wore, and 23% of millennials did the same.

Or, turn your closet into a money-making machine. Arrington suggests selling unwanted apparel on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Poshmark. If you have designer shoes, bags or clothes, the Real Real can offer top-dollar exchanges.

Purchase for Past Seasons

The deepest clothing discounts tend to be seasonal, so if you’re buying items that you plan to wear in the next few months, you’ll probably be paying full retail price.

For example, when summer is ending, fall clothes will be at their pricing peak as current and previous seasons’ clothes are moved to the sales rack.

So, if you can, concentrate your clothing budget on the recent past.

“I bought a top coat in July from a retailer at 75% (off),” Arrington says. “I will never forget it, the sales associate looked at me like I was nuts because it was a good 75 degrees outdoors and I was trying on a winter coat.”

Combine Existing Clothes

You may be tired of the pieces you have because you always wear them the same way. Try different combinations instead. The look will be fresh and it won’t cost you anything.

“Think beyond your natural inclination to match things,” Pastrana says.

“Embrace the unexpected by experimenting with mixing colors and even patterns. Figure out which pieces you haven’t worn in a while and determine if there’s a way to put them in the mix of items you do wear more regularly,” he adds.

Home in on pieces you bought for a special occasion but put aside because they’re too fancy. Add casual elements, such as pairing nice trousers with sneakers, or a cocktail dress with a denim jacket. You may be able to produce some really exciting new looks at no extra cost.

Splurge Smartly

All apparel comes in a range of price points. When should you spend extra?

Lana Ashby Rowder, an Austin, Texas, stylist and the founder of the fashion tech platform Looking GLASS says a good rule of thumb is to spend less on items for the top of your body, more on the bottom — such as jeans and shoes — and then splurge on the outer layers and accessories with handbags and jackets.

“By following this method, the cost per wear per item will be much lower because you are investing in high-traffic, high-wear items that get used every day,” Rowder says.

“This approach ensures you get the most value out of your wardrobe while keeping your style fresh and budget friendly,” she adds.

And if you really want the most bang for your indulgent buck, you may want to concentrate on sunglasses.

“Sunglasses remain the most cost-effective way to add a major luxury logo to your look,” says Jenny Davis, an editorial fashion photoshoot stylist and author of “Stylewise: A Practical Guide to Becoming a Fashion Stylist.”

“Cat-eye frames are trending for fall and winter, and Dior is helping mirrored shades make a comeback,” Davis says. “Fashionistas can find authentic designer shades at significant savings by shopping outlet stores like Saks Off Fifth.”

Go Cheap on Certain Items

So, when should you purchase items that fall to the bottom of the price range? Rowder says look for the lowest prices on these things:

— Trendy items: If something will be out of style soon, opt for the least expensive versions you can find.

— Seasonal clothing: For items like swimwear or summer dresses, which you wear only for a few months, choose budget-friendly options. They don’t need to withstand the same wear and tear as year-round staples.

— Basic tees and tanks: Since these items are often layered or used frequently, look for budget-friendly options. You can easily and cheaply replace them when they’re worn out.

Explore New-to-You Options

Think outside the retailer’s box.

“Thrift stores and vintage shops often have unique and stylish pieces at a fraction of the cost of new items,” says Nicole Cueto, an affordable travel and luxury expert based in New York City.

“Take your time to browse through different stores, and don’t hesitate to try on things you might not typically consider. You can find high-quality, brand-name items at a great price,” she adds.

Arrington agrees, and suggests going to thrift shops in your area’s most expensive neighborhood. He once scored a pair of vintage Ray Bans in Martha’s Vineyard for $30.

Another option is to share clothes.

“A clothing swap allows you to refresh your wardrobe for free by exchanging clothes with friends or family,” Cueto says. “Organize a get-together where everyone brings items they no longer wear. This is a great way to find new-to-you pieces while also decluttering your closet.”

Seek and Find Sales

For discounts throughout the year, Los Angeles-based shopping expert Caroline Baudino says you can get the lowest prices when you:

— Plan ahead: Mark your calendar for major sales events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

— Sign up for newsletters: If you have a favorite brand or store, subscribe to newsletters. Many will send you notices of early access to sales, exclusive discounts and special promotions.

— Use discount codes: Before any purchase, search for online discount codes, which can give you an instant price reduction.

— Follow on social media: Follow your favorite brands’ social media accounts for flash sale announcements, as well as special discounts and promotional codes.

— Try outlet stores: If you love a certain brand, check to see if they have an outlet store. You may find their items selling at a fraction of the original price.

— Buy in bulk: For such basics as socks and t-shirts that you wear frequently, buy in bulk for a lower price per item.

Shop Online Mindfully

As a budget-conscious shopper, you may want to explore Amazon for fashion deals. Coresight Research estimates that the e-commerce giant sold more than $56 billion in clothing, footwear and apparel accessories in the U.S. in 2023, 70% more than its nearest competitor.

“Amazon’s own brand, Amazon Essentials, offers stylish and affordable basics,” Baudino says. “These pieces are designed to be versatile and of good quality, making them great additions to any wardrobe.”

Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, which not only features steep discounts but offers free shipping. And keep an eye out for Deal of the Day promotions on apparel.

Check out Amazon Warehouse, too, which offers open-box and used items at reduced prices. “Many are still in excellent condition and can be a great way to find deals on quality fashion pieces,” Baudino says.

You may also want to use Prime Try Before You Buy, a service that lets you test the fit and style without any upfront cost.

Enjoy the Process

If you’re confused about where to start, you can hire a professional stylist, but free options exist.

Shop with a fashion-forward friend who can guide you to your best new looks. Some stores like Nordstrom offer personal styling services, but you can also just visit your favorite section and ask the salesperson for assistance. Be clear about your financial parameters and explain what you want to achieve.

In the end, changing your outward appearance needn’t be a chore, Arrington says.

“Find joy in your clothes, thank them for making you look good and feel like your best self,” he says. “I promise you can do it without spending your life savings.”

