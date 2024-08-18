Hair Loss Treatments

Hair loss, or alopecia, is a common condition where hair falls out from the scalp or other parts of the…

Hair loss, or alopecia, is a common condition where hair falls out from the scalp or other parts of the body. Hair loss occurs when the normal cycle of hair growth is disrupted, or hair follicles are damaged.

While some hair shedding is normal — we lose on average 50 to 100 hairs every day — shedding large amounts of hair, experiencing a widening part and having hair fall out in clumps are signs pointing to hair loss that you may want to see a health care provider to address.

“While hair loss is more prevalent with age, it can occur at any life stage and varies among different ethnic groups,” says Dr. Neil Sadick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical professor at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Hair loss can have a number of causes, including:

— Genetics. One of the most common causes of hair loss is hereditary hair loss — by age 50, about half of all men and a quarter of women experience some degree of androgenetic alopecia, or genetic hair loss. The pattern of emergence for hereditary hair loss looks different in men and women, with men experiencing a receding hairline and women experiencing hair thinning at the crown of the head and the part of the hair.

— Autoimmune disorders. Hair loss can also be caused by autoimmune disorders. For example, in alopecia areata the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

— Stress. Hair loss may also result from periods of extreme stress, although this type of hair loss is usually reversible. Telogen effluvium refers to a type of hair loss caused by stress, where the hair — mostly on the top of the head — begins to thin and fall out at a rate that is higher than normal hair shedding.

— Tight hairstyles. Hair loss as a result of tight hairstyles like high ponytails, braids or hair extensions is known as traction alopecia. This type of hair loss is both preventable and usually reversible. Hair loss may also be caused by scarring from injuries or other skin conditions.

— Medications. Some medications, particularly those for cancer, arthritis, depression or heart problems, may cause hair to fall out.

— Hormonal changes. Hormonal imbalances can also cause hair loss. Imbalances in hormones like progesterone, estrogen and testosterone may contribute to hair loss. Hair loss induced by hormonal imbalances may be caused by thyroid issues and hormonal changes during pregnancy or menopause. Often, hair loss as a result of hormonal imbalances can be reversed or treated by balancing your hormones.

— Nutritional deficiencies. Lack of essential nutrients like iron or protein can contribute to thinning hair.

— Rapid weight loss. Losing weight quickly can cause excessive hair shedding (called telogen effluvium). It usually occurs about three months after rapid weight loss and can result in shedding across the entire scalp. However, it’s not usually permanent and can be reversed.

Treatments for Hair Loss

Though sometimes viewed as solely a cosmetic issue, hair loss may significantly impact your self-esteem and quality of life. Hair loss can be difficult, but there are options available to treat hair loss and you should work with your doctor to determine which approach is best for you.

While there are many methods of addressing hair loss, explore three types of hair loss treatments below:

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections

Plasma is the liquid component of blood, primarily composed of water and proteins. It allows red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets to travel through the body. Platelets are small blood cells that play a crucial role in healing. They contain growth factors that stimulate cell reproduction and tissue regeneration.

PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections for hair loss use platelets to stimulate hair growth. The process begins by drawing a small amount of the patient’s blood.

“This blood is then processed in a centrifuge to separate the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from other blood components,” Sadick says. The resulting PRP, concentrated with growth factors, is then injected into the scalp in areas where patients experience hair thinning or loss.

The entire process typically takes about an hour, and during the procedure your provider may apply a local anesthetic. PRP treatment has shown promising results, with many studies reporting increased hair count and thickness in treated areas.

It’s important to note that this procedure is pricey. On average, patients can expect to pay $500 to $2,000 per session.

Permanence and recovery

The effects of PRP treatment are not immediate, as it takes time for new hair growth to occur. Patients often require multiple sessions — usually spaced four to six weeks apart — for optimal results. Many see improvement in hair thickness and growth, with patients showing as much as 70% improvement after three to six months.

The treatment is not permanent, however, and maintenance sessions may be needed every six to 12 months. Results vary among individuals, with some experiencing significant improvement and others seeing minimal change.

“Success rates are generally higher for those with androgenetic alopecia — male or female pattern baldness — in its earlier stages,” Sadick says

Recovery time is minimal, with most patients able to resume normal activities immediately after treatment. Some may experience mild swelling, redness, or discomfort at injection sites, which typically resolves within a few days.

Stem Cell Banking

Stem cells are unique, unspecialized cells with the remarkable ability to develop into various cell types found in the body. They serve your body’s natural repair system, capable of dividing and replenishing other cells. For hair loss treatments, stem cells are harvested from hair follicles and preserved for future use in hair loss treatments. Patients may wish to undergo stem cell banking if they have a family history of hair loss or anticipate future hair loss.

The procedure for stem cell banking using hair follicles is a non-invasive process and involves a few steps:

— Approximately 50 hair follicles are collected from the sides and back of the patient’s scalp, areas that contain follicles that are typically resistant to hair loss. The collection process is quick, painless and takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete.

— Once collected, the hair follicles are sent to a laboratory for processing. At the lab, the samples undergo a viability analysis to ensure enough viable follicles were harvested.

— The cells are then frozen at extremely low temperatures (around -196°C) to halt the aging process and preserve them for future use.

This procedure is costly, with prices ranging greatly due to the novelty of the treatment. The collection of hair follicles ranges from $800 to $1,000. The annual cost for preserving banked stem cells for hair loss may vary, but is usually within the range of $100 to $400 a year.

Permanence and recovery

Because the procedure involves simply collecting hair follicles from the scalp, it is painless and has no recovery time, with patients able to go on with the rest of their day right after the collection process.

The treatment itself is not a hair loss solution but rather a preservation method for future regenerative treatments. Patients undergoing this procedure can expect a simple, outpatient experience with no recovery time needed.

“The success of the preservation process is typically very high, with cells remaining viable for potential future use. “It’s particularly recommended for younger individuals, as younger cells generally have higher regenerative potential,” Sadick says.

Sadick stresses that there are no immediate results to expect in terms of hair regrowth or other benefits until the banked stem cells are utilized in future treatment. Banked cells can be stored indefinitely, providing a long-term resource for future regenerative treatments.

Using banked stem cells to treat hair loss

Methods for using banked stem cells to treat hair loss are still being researched. Currently, the proposed method for treatment using these banked cells involves extracting exosomes — sacs containing proteins and growth factors — and formulating them into serums or creams for application to the scalp.

“There is also promising potential for injection options where the proteins and growth factors from banked stem cells could be injected directly into the scalp to further encourage hair regeneration,” Sadick says.

As these methods remain in the research phase and require further investigation, only a few clinics offer such procedures. However, the going rate for using banked stem cells to treat hair loss ranges from $2,000 to $10,000. Information on success rates are not yet available due to how new this form of treatment is.

Laser Treatment

Another treatment for hair loss involves using fractional lasers — tiny, concentrated beams of light. Fractional laser treatments for hair restoration, including the FoLix laser, are innovative procedures designed to stimulate hair growth and improve hair density. These treatments use advanced laser technology to target the scalp and hair follicles in order to promote regeneration and revitalization of dormant hair follicles.

“This specific treatment is best suited for individuals with early to moderate androgenetic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness) and those looking to improve overall hair density,” Sadick says. It may also be beneficial for other types of hair loss, such as traction alopecia. The procedure is usually performed by dermatologists, plastic surgeons or specialized hair restoration clinics and may require multiple sessions.

Fractional laser treatment works by delivering laser energy to the scalp in a fractionated pattern, creating microscopic thermal zones of controlled damage in order to stimulate the body’s natural healing response. This encourages the production of growth factors and increases blood flow to the hair follicles, which promotes hair growth. The laser energy also helps to break down calcification around hair follicles that may be inhibiting hair growth.

The procedure is generally well-tolerated and typically only takes 30 to 45 minutes, with most patients describing a warm sensation or mild discomfort. A cooling system is often integrated into the device to enhance comfort.

In terms of pricing, the cost of this treatment can vary widely depending on a patient’s geographical location, the provider’s expertise, and the amount of sessions required. On average, patients can expect to pay between $300 and $800 per session.

Permanence and recovery

Recovery time is minimal, with most people able to return to normal activities immediately. However, the scalp may appear red and feel sensitive for a day or two post-treatment. A typical treatment course involves multiple sessions — usually six to eight — spaced about two to four weeks apart. Results begin to appear gradually, with noticeable improvements often seen after three to four months.

While results can be long-lasting, hair loss is often a progressive condition, so maintenance treatments may be recommended every six to 12 months. The treatment’s effectiveness varies among individuals, with an average success rate of 70-95%.

Medications and Supplements for Hair Loss

There are a variety of medications and supplements available to treat hair loss:

— Minoxidil (Rogaine). This medication is a popular over-the-counter choice applied directly to the scalp to stimulate hair growth and slow balding, available for both men and women. The success rate of this medication varies, with some studies reporting that 92% of consumers found it to be effective in treating hair loss while other studies find that only 30% to 40% of people on minoxidil found the treatment to be effective.

— Spironolactone (Carospir, Aldactone). This is a prescription medication primarily used for women, addressing hormonal causes of hair loss. Studies have shown that this medication is effective in improving hair loss for around 43% of people. When combined with minoxidil, studies report that the combined treatment is effective between 65% and 80% of users.

— Finasteride (Propecia). For men experiencing hair loss, this is a prescription pill that works by blocking the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. Studies show that this medication is effective in preventing further hair loss, with one study reporting that 99% of users experienced no additional hair loss while on finasteride while another study found that finasteride prevented further hair loss in 83% of participants.

— Oral dutasteride (Avodart). This is also a medication intended to treat male pattern baldness. It is similar to finasteride but potentially more potent.

— Over-the-counter supplements. Several over-the-counter supplements are believed to support hair health, including biotin, zinc, collagen, azelaic acid and tea tree oil.

Surgery for Hair Loss

Hair restoration techniques have evolved to include several surgical options:

— Hair transplant. This approach is a popular choice involving the relocation of hair follicles from areas of dense growth to balding or thinning areas. This procedure can provide natural-looking, long-lasting results but may require multiple sessions for optimal coverage. Hair transplants are highly successful with success rates between 90% and 98%. Recovery time is important, usually involving a week or two of rest with dressing on the surgical site. You may also have to avoid or modify your approach to certain activities like showering or swimming for a number of weeks depending on your provider’s instructions. Patients can usually expect to see some growth after a few months, though it may take upwards of a year to see the full results. The procedure is pricey and typically costs between $4,000 and $15,000.

— Scalp reduction. Scalp reduction is a more invasive option where sections of bald scalp are surgically removed, and the hair-bearing scalp is stretched to cover the area. While typically effective — with a success rate of 60-80% — it’s less common due to potential scarring and the availability of less invasive alternatives. Recovery varies in length depending on how extensive the reduction was, though you can expect to be resting for a few days and avoiding certain activities that cause exertion for a few weeks. This procedure typically costs between $2,000 to $15,000.

— PDO (polydioxanone) threading. A newer, less invasive option for treating hair loss is PDO threading, where absorbable surgical threads are inserted into the scalp to stimulate collagen production and blood flow in order to stimulate hair growth. This technique is less established than transplantation but offers a quicker recovery time.

Each of these procedures has its own set of benefits, risks and suitability factors, and the choice depends on your specific hair loss pattern, overall health and desired outcomes.

“Consultation with a qualified hair restoration specialist is essential to determine the most appropriate surgical approach,” Sadick says.

Other Procedures and Cosmetic Options

Hair loss treatments extend beyond medication and surgery to include other procedures and cosmetic options that are less invasive:

— Scalp micropigmentation. This is a tattoo-like procedure that creates the illusion of a fuller head of hair by applying pigment to the scalp, mimicking the appearance of hair follicles. This technique is particularly effective for those with buzzed hairstyles or who want to camouflage thinning areas.

— Hair filler sprays. These sprays offer a temporary solution, using colored powders or fibers that adhere to existing hair and the scalp to create the appearance of fuller, more dense hair. These products can be easily applied at home and washed out as needed.

— Red-light therapy. Also known as low-level laser therapy, red-light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate hair follicles. While still being researched, some studies suggest it may improve hair density and thickness for certain types of hair loss.

Each of these treatment options vary in their permanence, application method, and suitability for different stages of hair loss, providing individuals with a range of choices to address their specific needs and preferences.

Hair Loss Prevention

While lifestyle changes may not fully reverse or cure hair loss, they can play a significant role in preventing and treating it to some degree.

A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin D, vitamin B, iron and zinc can contribute to healthier hair growth.

Proper hair care habits are equally important in protecting your hair and supporting healthy hair growth:

— Regular scalp massages can stimulate blood flow to hair follicles, potentially encouraging growth.

— Avoiding harsh treatments, excessive heat styling and tight hairstyles that pull on the scalp can also help prevent damage and traction alopecia.

— Gentle hair care practices — such as patting hair dry instead of rubbing vigorously and using a wide-toothed comb to detangle wet hair — can minimize breakage.

— Applying natural oils like argan or castor oil to the scalp and hair can nourish and protect the follicles.

Stress management is another crucial factor, as chronic stress can contribute to hair loss. Techniques like meditation, regular exercise and adequate sleep can help reduce stress levels.

While these lifestyle changes may seem simple, they can collectively have a positive impact on hair health and potentially slow down or prevent certain types of hair loss.

