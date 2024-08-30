Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 8:26 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Teamsters President Sean O’Brien; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump’s campaign.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

