Great Elm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 4:28 PM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Thursday reported a loss of $578,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.4 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.8 million.

