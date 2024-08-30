Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $3.71 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 2.5 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $9.74 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.25 cent at $1.78 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.05 cent at $.82 a pound.

