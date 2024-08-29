Live Radio
Grains lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 9:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1 cent at $3.64 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 1.25 cents at $5.13 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.25 cent at $3.40 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $9.57 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.4 cent at $1.78 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle fell by 0.83 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

