Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 6.25 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 11 cents at $5.24 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 2 cents at $3.42 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 15.5 cents at $9.73 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.37 cent at $1.78 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 1.22 cents at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.88 cent at $.82 a pound.

