Frontline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported net income of $187.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $607.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $409.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRO

