Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $846 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $25.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.29 billion.

