CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|535¾
|547¾
|527
|528¼
|—6½
|Dec
|557½
|568
|548½
|550¼
|—6
|Mar
|575½
|585½
|567
|568¾
|—5½
|May
|587¼
|594½
|578¾
|580¼
|—5
|Jul
|592¾
|600½
|584¼
|585¾
|—5
|Sep
|605¼
|611
|595½
|597
|—4½
|Dec
|625
|625¼
|612
|612
|—4¼
|Mar
|629¼
|629¼
|622
|622
|—4¼
|May
|623¾
|—4
|Jul
|603¾
|—4
|Sep
|613¾
|—4
|Dec
|627½
|—4
|Mar
|637¼
|—4
|May
|639
|—4
|Jul
|614¾
|—4
|Est. sales 201,597.
|Wed.’s sales 192,903
|Wed.’s open int 410,420,
|up 8,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|380¾
|383½
|374½
|375
|—6
|Dec
|400¾
|403¾
|396¼
|397
|—3¾
|Mar
|418
|421¼
|415¼
|415¾
|—2½
|May
|428¾
|431½
|426
|426½
|—2¼
|Jul
|434
|437¼
|432¼
|432½
|—2½
|Sep
|435
|437
|432¾
|433
|—2¼
|Dec
|439¾
|442¼
|438½
|438¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|451¾
|451¾
|449¼
|449¾
|—1½
|May
|457
|457
|455¾
|455¾
|—1½
|Jul
|461
|461¾
|459¼
|459½
|—1¼
|Sep
|445¾
|+¼
|Dec
|445¾
|448
|445½
|446½
|+¼
|Jul
|464¼
|+2½
|Dec
|442½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 386,390.
|Wed.’s sales 341,297
|Wed.’s open int 1,574,048
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|323½
|323½
|316¾
|318¼
|—2½
|Dec
|306
|308¼
|303½
|305
|—
|¼
|Mar
|311
|311
|308¼
|309
|—
|¼
|May
|310
|312
|310
|312
|—2½
|Jul
|317¾
|—2½
|Sep
|313½
|—2½
|Dec
|318¾
|—2½
|Mar
|315¾
|—2½
|May
|321¾
|—2½
|Jul
|312
|—2½
|Sep
|327¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 626.
|Wed.’s sales 626
|Wed.’s open int 5,228,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|951¾
|961
|950½
|951½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|968½
|978¼
|967½
|968½
|Jan
|986½
|996½
|986
|987
|+½
|Mar
|1002½
|1012
|1001¾
|1002¾
|+¾
|May
|1017¾
|1028
|1017½
|1018¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|1029
|1039¾
|1029
|1030½
|+1¼
|Aug
|1030½
|1039
|1029¾
|1031
|+1½
|Sep
|1030¼
|1030¼
|1021¾
|1021¾
|+1
|Nov
|1024¼
|1034
|1024
|1024¾
|+½
|Jan
|1040
|1045½
|1036¾
|1036¾
|+¾
|Mar
|1040
|1047½
|1040
|1040½
|+¾
|May
|1046½
|+1
|Jul
|1053½
|+1¼
|Aug
|1046½
|+1¼
|Sep
|1033¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1032½
|+1¼
|Jul
|1045¼
|+1¼
|Nov
|1018½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 190,469.
|Wed.’s sales 174,204
|Wed.’s open int 806,358
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.05
|40.50
|39.42
|39.47
|—.54
|Oct
|39.39
|39.92
|38.84
|38.89
|—.50
|Dec
|38.86
|39.53
|38.45
|38.51
|—.37
|Jan
|39.00
|39.60
|38.59
|38.65
|—.33
|Mar
|39.11
|39.78
|38.80
|38.85
|—.32
|May
|39.34
|40.02
|39.06
|39.12
|—.28
|Jul
|39.53
|40.18
|39.25
|39.31
|—.28
|Aug
|39.70
|40.15
|39.31
|39.37
|—.27
|Sep
|39.70
|40.09
|39.36
|39.36
|—.28
|Oct
|39.74
|39.94
|39.22
|39.22
|—.24
|Dec
|39.52
|40.04
|39.21
|39.27
|—.28
|Jan
|39.33
|—.28
|Mar
|39.34
|—.28
|May
|39.29
|—.29
|Jul
|39.26
|—.31
|Aug
|38.99
|—.31
|Sep
|39.01
|—.31
|Oct
|38.88
|—.31
|Dec
|39.04
|—.30
|Jul
|38.93
|—.30
|Oct
|38.92
|—.30
|Dec
|38.66
|—.30
|Est. sales 149,807.
|Wed.’s sales 140,038
|Wed.’s open int 566,431,
|up 6,554
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|305.60
|310.40
|305.20
|307.90
|+2.80
|Oct
|302.00
|307.60
|301.70
|305.00
|+3.70
|Dec
|304.00
|310.20
|303.80
|307.70
|+4.00
|Jan
|305.50
|311.50
|305.40
|309.20
|+3.90
|Mar
|308.90
|314.50
|308.70
|312.50
|+3.90
|May
|312.50
|317.50
|312.20
|315.70
|+3.50
|Jul
|316.90
|320.80
|316.40
|319.40
|+3.20
|Aug
|319.00
|321.90
|318.40
|320.50
|+3.00
|Sep
|320.90
|322.60
|319.00
|321.00
|+2.80
|Oct
|321.20
|322.10
|319.10
|320.90
|+2.60
|Dec
|322.00
|325.30
|321.80
|323.80
|+2.40
|Jan
|325.00
|325.10
|325.00
|325.10
|+2.40
|Mar
|325.80
|+1.80
|May
|326.60
|+1.90
|Jul
|328.40
|+2.00
|Aug
|328.30
|+2.10
|Sep
|326.80
|+2.10
|Oct
|324.00
|+2.10
|Dec
|325.80
|+2.10
|Jul
|335.60
|+2.10
|Oct
|335.60
|+2.10
|Dec
|339.10
|+2.10
|Est. sales 142,582.
|Wed.’s sales 132,668
|Wed.’s open int 529,128,
|up 2,511
