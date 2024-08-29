Catalent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $23…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $23 million.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.04 billion, or $5.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.38 billion.

