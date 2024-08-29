Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $195…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $195 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $951 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.3 million.

Brown-Forman B shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

