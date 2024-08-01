Best Credit Cards for Book Lovers

To all my fellow bookworms out there, Aug. 9 is Book Lovers Day. So obviously we need to add to…

To all my fellow bookworms out there, Aug. 9 is Book Lovers Day. So obviously we need to add to our TBR piles this day with a new haul. And what better way than to earn rewards while doing it? It’s good for the economy.

Since so many of us drop upward of $100 each time we go book shopping (please don’t tell me I’m alone in this), we need a credit card that’s for the bibliophile. Here are a few options to consider before you start your next series.

For the Online Shopper

If you do most of your book shopping on Amazon (I see you, Kindle Unlimited readers), an Amazon credit card might be the perfect fit. There are a few you can choose from:

— Prime Visa. For Prime members, this card offers 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases. It also offers 5% back at Whole Foods Market and 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and local transit.

— Prime Store Card. This card is slightly different from its counterpart. While also for Prime members, this card lets you earn rewards on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases only. So you still get 5% cash back on those book purchases, but you can’t use this card anywhere else.

— Amazon Visa. This Amazon card is for those who aren’t Prime members. So instead of earning 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, you’d earn 3% back. You can still earn 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and local transit, though.

For the Independent Girlies

If you’re more of an independent bookstore shopper (support local!), a credit union credit card might actually be worth checking out.

The Affinity Cash Rewards Visa® Signature credit card is offered by Affinity Federal Credit Union. In order to use the card, you need to be a member of the credit union. To become one, all you need is your Social Security number, a government-issued ID and an initial deposit of $5.

You can also use this card for Amazon purchases, as it offers 5% cash back on up to $1,000 per month in purchases made at Amazon. But what’s really exciting is you can earn 5% cash back at bookstores as well (excluding gift cards).

This card also earns 2% back at gas stations, U.S. supermarkets and grocery stores; 2% back on streaming services; 2% back on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft; 2% back at restaurants; and 1% on everything else.

A friend and former colleague of mine, Ana Staples, swears by this card. “As a bookworm, I don’t have a budget for books. I’m self-aware enough to know that when I’m in a bookstore, questionable financial decisions will be made,” says Staples. Also, same.

“I use my Affinity Cash Rewards card to at least earn high-rate rewards on those decisions. It’s also a good everyday cash back card. It offers 5% back on Amazon purchases (where I do most of my nonfood shopping) and 2% back in categories such as groceries, gas, (ride-hailing,) streaming services and restaurants. And all that with no annual fee!”

For the Barnes & Noble Loyalist

For those who prefer the OG mega bookstore, Barnes & Noble offers a credit card with great perks. The Barnes & Noble Mastercard® offers 5% cash back on all in-store and online Barnes & Noble (and Paper Source) purchases. But you can also earn two points for every dollar spent at restaurants and one point for every dollar spent on all other purchases.

What’s more, every time you earn 2,500 points, you automatically receive a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card. Also, if you spend $7,500 a year on eligible purchases, you earn 12 months of Barnes & Noble premium membership (this includes B&N rewards). With books being $30 a pop, the higher the TBR pile, the more rewards you earn. Of course, I say all this in jest. Please don’t incur more debt for the sake of rewards. We’re responsible bookworms, remember?

Final Thoughts

Instead of going with a traditional rewards card, find a card that caters to the bookworm that you are. Also, none of the cards mentioned above have an annual fee, so we can spend all that extra money on books, dearest gentle readers.

