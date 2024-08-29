Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $282 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $282 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.08 to $2.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.18 to $8.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.13 billion.

Autodesk shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $258.22, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

