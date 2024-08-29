American Eagle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $77.3 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $77.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

American Eagle shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

