Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $659.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $517.8 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $670 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.58, a climb of 76% in the last 12 months.

