9 Ways to Help Seniors Cope With Loss of Independence

Aging and the many, often inevitable, changes that come with it can present a challenge for seniors. Losing the ability to care for themselves can be one of the most jarring — and frustrating.

However, there are strategies that seniors and their loved ones can use to ease the transition to a new normal.

In this article, we’ll walk through why older adults start to lose independence as they age and how to help.

How Aging Can Lead to a Loss of Independence

Seniors experience a loss of independence in their later years for a range of reasons:

— Physical. Aging is often marked by muscle loss and weakness, joint problems, chronic health conditions, such as arthritis and diabetes, and sensory impairments, such as vision and hearing loss, notes Esther Cromwell, founder and CEO of Avendelle Assisted Living, based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

— Cognitive. Changes in cognitive abilities, particularly with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, can complicate seniors’ problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

— Emotional. Social isolation, loneliness and the loss of a spouse can lead to depression and reduced motivation.

— Environmental. Inadequate or unsafe housing conditions can hamper mobility.

All of these factors can impact a senior’s ability to perform activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing, toileting and eating, and instrumental ADLs, including financial and medication management. ADLs are a critical component of independence, and losing ground with these tasks may be a sign that an older adult needs more assistance.

How to Help Seniors In Decline

While losing independence over time may seem inevitable, there are a few ways to slow it down:

1. Start early

Changes associated with aging tend to be cumulative, so planning ahead for your loved one’s care can buy them more time as an independent, autonomous adult.

“Open and honest communication about future care preferences and potential needs can help families and seniors make informed decisions together, reducing stress and uncertainty,” Cromwell explains.

2. Focus on adapting

Emphasizing what your loved one can do versus what they can’t may make it easier for them to accept help.

Nicole Brackett, director of quality and care delivery with Homewatch Caregivers, a personal care service company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, recommends:

— Encouraging participation in meaningful activities that seniors can still do independently

— Providing supportive companionship

— Adapting to changes rather than seeing them as a complete loss of independence

— Developing a personalized care plan that focuses on their unique preferences and needs

If a senior can no longer drive, for instance, they can shop online, have groceries delivered or arrange rides with friends or car-sharing services.

Just make sure to ask for your loved one’s input and avoid making decisions unilaterally without asking their preferences.

“Older adults still need to feel a sense of control of when and how activities and assistance happens, and they need to feel that their voice is heard when expressing concerns,” explains Kate Granigan, CEO of LifeCare Advocates in Newton, Massachusetts, and president of the board of directors with Aging Life Care Association.

3. Encourage activity and a healthy diet

Eating right and exercising are two primary pillars of good health that become especially important as we age.

“Exercise is one of the best things you can do to keep your body and mind strong and improve your quality of life,” notes Jenny Munro, a gerontologist and response team manager at Home Instead, an Honor Company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “Exercise can help prevent an astonishing range of ailments without the side effects of medication.”

Staying active is only complemented by eating right.

“A healthy diet, including lots of produce and limiting added sugars and processed foods, can contribute to the healthy functioning of almost every organ in your body,” Munro adds.

Dr. Donna Frisch, medical director of the CalOptima Health Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, based in Garden Grove, California, also recommends quitting smoking cigarettes and marijuana and limiting alcohol intake.

4. Get routine screenings and medical care

Staying on top of your health is a critical piece of the independence pie. You should undergo routine screenings, such as colonoscopies and mammograms, as recommended by your doctor.

Make sure you’re also following up with your routine medical check-ups and managing chronic health conditions, like diabetes, hypertension and arthritis, Cromwell says.

5. Play games to stay sharp

Keeping mentally active can help fend off age-related cognitive decline and might also delay onset of dementia.

“Over time, people who don’t challenge their minds exhibit a greater degree of memory decline compared with people who remain mentally active,” Munro explains.

Consider doing fun but challenging hobbies or activities, such as puzzles and word games. Engaging seniors in using technology, like a new iPad, may also do wonders.

“Teaching seniors to use technology for brain games and online courses provides mental stimulation, while participation in community education programs fosters cognitive engagement and social interaction,” Cromwell notes.

6. Support socialization

Preventing isolation and receiving emotional support can help seniors remain independent longer. Participating in social groups, clubs and volunteer activities and keeping in regular contact with family and friends can help. Your local senior center is also a great place to start in finding recreational social activities and group fitness programs.

Cromwell notes that other measures, such as getting the senior a hearing aid, can also support their ability to socialize more freely and fend off loneliness and isolation.

7. Add sensible safety measures to prevent falls

Falls are one of the biggest issues for older adults and can lead to a major loss of independence, so prevention is key.

“Take an active role by helping them make home modifications, which will provide some peace of mind for both the caregiver and the senior,” Frisch encourages.

Frisch recommends:

— Installing grab bars in the bathroom, shower and along stairways

— Removing area or throw rugs and installing non-slip flooring

— Removing clutter, extension cords and other trip hazards

— Adding additional lighting to make hazards more visible

— Providing seniors with a walker, cane or other mobility aid

8. Offer compassion

Losing independence can be stressful for both seniors and their loved ones, even leading to a sense of loss of identity. Responding with patience and compassion is key.

“Most older adults have spent a lifetime caring for themselves and often others. Adjusting to needing assistance is a major life change,” Granigan points out.

Cromwell recommends actively listening to seniors’ concerns and validating their feelings. Doing so can provide emotional comfort and reduce feelings of frustration or sadness.

9. Seek additional support

As the situation progresses, you may find you need additional support from a professional caregiver. Bringing in this kind of help may actually improve your loved one’s ability to retain as much autonomy as possible.

For instance, a professional can take on daily tasks, lessening the burden on your loved one. They can also address signs of depression, sadness or hopelessness, potentially leading to improved quality of life.

In addition, you can look into assistive technologies, such as a medical alert bracelet, or medical equipment, such as a cane or walker, to promote overall independence.

The Bottom Line

Aging isn’t always easy, and most seniors will encounter some loss of independence eventually. Some may adapt more quickly than others, so it’s important to tailor support to their individual needs and preferences.

“By being patient, understanding and proactive, you can help your senior loved one navigate the challenges of losing independence with dignity and grace,” Cromwell says.

