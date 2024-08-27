20 Top Things to Do in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Did you know Milton Hershey founded a successful caramel company (the Lancaster Caramel Company) before he ever mastered the art…

Did you know Milton Hershey founded a successful caramel company (the Lancaster Caramel Company) before he ever mastered the art of chocolate making? That’s just one of the many morsels of history you’ll discover on a trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, otherwise known as the “Sweetest Place on Earth.”

You’ll also learn that Hershey used his wealth to build the town everyone knows today, with schools such as the Milton Hershey School for underprivileged children, The Hotel Hershey and Hersheypark — today considered one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. Nearly 80 years after Hershey’s passing in 1945, the town he built continues to blossom, with something new (and delicious) to explore each year. Read on to discover the best things to do in Hershey right now.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

You haven’t truly experienced Hershey until you’ve taken the free Hershey’s Chocolate Tour. The tour — an indoor ride in a Hershey’s Kiss-shaped car — gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how Hershey’s chocolate is made. The tour concludes with free chocolate for all visitors — the highlight of the whole experience.

Better still is the marketplace at Hershey’s Chocolate World, where you can purchase Hershey’s candy (including treats you may not find back home); candy-themed souvenirs; and signature milkshakes, ice cream and pastries. You can also make a personalized treat at the Create Your Own Candy Bar station, embark on Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition (an immersive movie experience), and enjoy wine and chocolate pairings seasonally.

Address: 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA 17033

Hersheypark

[IMAGE]

Hersheypark features more than a dozen roller coasters — including Laff Trakk, the first indoor spinning glow coaster in the U.S. The amusement park also features an outdoor water park and kiddie rides, plus rides and attractions the whole family can enjoy together. When it’s time for a break, order one of the park’s famous King Size Shakes, available at Simply Chocolate. The one-of-a-kind amusement park is especially magical at Christmas, when the park hosts Hershey Sweet Lights, an illuminated drive-through tour across 2 miles, and Christmas Candylane, where guests can sip hot cocoa and meet Santa and his reindeer.

Address: 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

The Spa at The Hotel Hershey

[IMAGE]

Melt into The Spa at The Hotel Hershey (also known as The Chocolate Spa), where treatments include a cocoa massage and a chocolate fondue wrap. You don’t have to get a chocolate treatment, though — there are plenty of other options, from the Lomi-Lomi Four-Handed Massage to teen-specific services. An on-site salon where you can get your hair, makeup and nails done is also available.

Before or after your treatment, take time to enjoy the spa facilities, which include an indoor pool, a hot tub, a steam room, a sauna, and The Oasis lounge and restaurant, where you can have lunch (reservations required) and cocktails. You don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to take advantage of the spa, though a stay at the property is highly recommended.

Address: 100 Hotel Road, Hershey, PA 17033

[Read: 20 Most Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania]

MeltSpa by Hershey

[IMAGE]

Another spa option, MeltSpa by Hershey offers chocolate-infused (and non-chocolate-infused) massages, facials, manicures and the like, plus treatments designed for teens, men and expectant mothers. Located on Chocolate Avenue in downtown Hershey, this day spa also offers a full-service salon. Previous patrons consistently default to the most important word in any spa review: relaxing.

Address: 11 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

Tröegs Independent Brewing

[IMAGE]

Known for its award-winning beers including The Mad Elf, a beloved holiday ale, Tröegs Independent Brewing is headquartered in Hershey. Guided brewery tours are available for an in-depth look behind the scenes. Just as good as the beer is the food, which includes everything from an Oktoberfest-style pretzel to seafood pasta. Be sure to try a Scratch Series beer — one of the brewery’s latest experiments — when you visit, and don’t miss the merchandise store, where you can buy everything from four-packs to Tröegs beer-infused soap.

Address: 200 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Hershey Trolley Works

[IMAGE]

Go for a ride with Hershey Trolley Works, which offers narrated excursions around town. Themed tours include the 75-minute Historical Trolley Tour that’s offered year-round; the Original Trolley Show, which is a 45-minute family-friendly show that brings the story of Milton Hershey to life (summers only); and festive Halloween and Christmas trolley tours. The friendly tour guides get rave reviews, and previous patrons say they learned things about the area that they wouldn’t have otherwise discovered.

Address: 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA 17033

AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, also known as America’s Transportation Experience, is a Smithsonian affiliate. It features permanent exhibits such as the Hershey’s Kissmobile Cruiser, as well as rotating installments that have included everything from unrestored classic cars to vintage go-karts. The museum is open year-round (and makes the perfect rainy day activity in the summer). It continually earns numerous positive reviews from visitors, and many people say you don’t have to be into cars to enjoy the museum.

Address: 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Hersheypark Stadium

[IMAGE]

If you’re planning a summertime visit to Hershey, be sure to check the schedule at Hersheypark Stadium, where big-name concerts are typically hosted from June through September. The outdoor venue offers food and beverage concessions and — the ultimate splurge — VIP Boxes. Hersheypark Stadium hosts everyone from Green Day to Post Malone.

Address: 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Giant Center

[IMAGE]

If you’re looking for indoor entertainment in Hershey, see what’s on the schedule at the Giant Center. Here you can see a Hershey Bears hockey game, a WWE SmackDown show, a concert or a comedy show. Traveling tours such as Disney on Ice also have residencies at the Giant Center.

There’s really no such thing as a bad seat at the Giant Center, as many reviewers comment that the views are good no matter where you sit (but that seats could use an update). The Giant Center is open year-round.

Address: 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

ZooAmerica

[IMAGE]

One of the first attractions to open in Hershey, ZooAmerica was established in 1910 as the Hershey Zoo. More than a century later, the zoo has expanded to house a couple hundred animals across a variety of species and to support several wildlife and environmental conservation efforts. For an extra-special experience, book an after-hours tour of the zoo. ZooAmerica is located within Hersheypark, and admission to the zoo is included in your park pass.

Address: 201 Park Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

[Read: The 26 Best Zoos in the U.S.]

Founders Hall at the Milton Hershey School

[IMAGE]

Founders Hall honors Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine, for their commitment to helping children in need. The Visitors Center with its gorgeous marble interior dome is worth a visit on its own, as are the grounds of the property. This Hershey landmark also features a 2,400-seat auditorium for concerts and symphony orchestras. Previous visitors say Founders Hall is a must-visit in Hershey, noting how amazed they were by the history of the Milton Hershey School.

Address: 1201 Homestead Lane, Hershey, PA 17033

The Hershey Story Museum

[IMAGE]

Of course, there’s no better place to learn about Hershey than The Hershey Story Museum. Exhibits include Failures to Fortune, which tells the story of Milton Hershey’s childhood, apprenticeships and business ventures; Sweet Innovations, where you can see some of the equipment used in the original chocolate factory; and the Power of Promotion, which shows how Hershey came to be the beloved candy brand it is today. The Hershey Story Museum also offers a hands-on Chocolate Lab and seasonal chocolate tastings. Reviewers rave about their experiences here, noting that you could spend hours at the museum and still not cover everything.

Address: 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

Hershey Gardens

[IMAGE]

Stop and smell the roses at Hershey Gardens — that’s exactly what Milton Hershey intended for visitors when he requested to “create a nice garden of roses” in his town. Aside from fragrant flowers featured in seasonal and themed displays, Hershey Gardens offers a whimsical children’s garden with interactive play structures and a butterfly atrium where you can get up close with butterflies — so close they might land right on your head or hands. Guided walks and gardening classes are also available. Travelers say the gardens are not only beautiful, but also relaxing.

Address: 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, PA 17033

The Falconry Experience

Did you know you could interact with falcons in Hershey? Offered at The Hotel Hershey and available to both guests and the general public, The Falconry Experience features free-flight and simulated hunt demonstrations, and the chance to have birds of prey land right on your hand. Private group and family sessions are available too, and kids ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Past visitors say this is one of the most unique experiences they’ve ever had.

Address: 100 Hotel Road, Hershey, PA 17033

Hershey Theatre

[IMAGE]

Visitors to Hershey should try to catch a show at the Hershey Theatre located downtown. The performing arts center offers concerts, comedy acts, touring Broadway shows and more. You can also take the Hershey Theatre Spotlight Tour, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the historic theater that opened in 1933. Plenty of parking and concessions are available. Previous patrons appreciate that they could enjoy Broadway-caliber shows in Hershey.

Address: 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

Echo Dell Indian Echo Caverns

Explore underground caves at Echo Dell Indian Echo Caverns in Hummelstown (Derry Township), just outside of Hershey. Guided 45-minute tours allow visitors to explore the stunning natural formations and how they came to be. Outside of the caves, kids can mine for mineral stones at Gem Mill Junction, climb on the playground and visit animals at Discovery Barnyard. Recent visitors recommend bringing a light jacket and water shoes (or shoes with good traction that can get wet).

Address: 368 Middletown Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Swatara Creek

[IMAGE]

You might not associate outdoor adventures with a town that revolves around chocolate, but you can go fishing, tubing and kayaking on Swatara Creek, which has several entry points near downtown Hershey. For gear rentals and guided tours, check out Cocoa Kayak Rentals and Susquehanna Outfitters. Travelers say both companies are great and offer all necessary gear, including life jackets.

Crossroads Antique Mall

If you enjoy all things vintage and collectibles, plan a stop at Crossroads Antique Mall in Hershey. Housed in an old barn, the mall offers antique pieces from a variety of vendors — including unique Hershey items from the past. Reviewers have had great experiences at the antique mall but warn some vendors can be aggressive.

Address: 825 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

Pennsylvania State Police Museum

[IMAGE]

Exhibits at the Pennsylvania State Police Museum include restored patrol vehicles, crime scene forensics, vintage uniforms and more. Both guided and self-guided tours are available, though guided tours must be booked two weeks in advance. Past visitors love the gift shop and recommend also scheduling a tour of the adjacent Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Address: 187 E. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

The Mill

When planning your trip to Hershey, be sure to make reservations at The Mill, where farm-to-table fare is served in a beautifully rustic setting. Everything is delicious, but the weekend brunch menu — with options including chicken and waffles and blue crab benedict — is arguably the best. Recent travelers love the atmosphere as much as they love the food, with many saying it’s their favorite restaurant in the area.

Address: 810 Old West Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA 17033

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Amanda Norcross, a resident of Pennsylvania, has been visiting Hershey since she was a kid. Along with her personal experiences, she consulted recent attraction reviews to craft a list of the sweetest places to visit in Hershey. Her personal favorites are The Spa at The Hotel Hershey and Tröegs.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Hotels in Hershey

— The Top Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

— The Top Things to Do in Pennsylvania, According to a Local

— The Best Places to Visit in Pennsylvania

More from U.S. News

13 Top Water Parks in Pennsylvania

24 Fun Things to Do in Connecticut

21 Top Things to Do in Virginia

20 Top Things to Do in Hershey, Pennsylvania originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/30/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.