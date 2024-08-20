20 More Affordable Schools for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students With the price of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition…

Schools with the lowest costs for international students

With the price of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition to tuition and other expenses, studying at a four-year college in the U.S. can be expensive for international students. But those on a tight budget shouldn’t be discouraged — there are many lower-cost schools to explore. Among the 912 ranked colleges that enrolled at least 25 international students, 20 have annual total costs at or below $20,184, according to U.S. News data. These costs, as low as $10,318, do not account for financial aid awarded and include tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation. Here are the 20 U.S. schools — one quarter are part of the City University of New York system — with the lowest reported total cost of attendance for international students in 2023-2024. Schools that did not report total costs for international students were excluded.

Brigham Young University (UT)

Location: Provo, Utah

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2023-24: $20,184

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 31,401

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 908

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

McNeese State University (LA)

Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

U.S. News rank: 86 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,818

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,707

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 316

International student 6-year graduation rate: 63%

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Location: Weatherford, Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,564

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 3,942

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 64

International student 6-year graduation rate: 56%

Snow College (UT)

Location: Ephraim, Utah

U.S. News rank: 19, Regional Colleges (West)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,180

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 6,070

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 273

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

CUNY–John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Location: New York, New York

U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,140

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,019

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 415

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

CUNY–Brooklyn College

Location: Brooklyn, New York

U.S. News rank: 38, Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,110

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 11,661

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 339

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Minot State University (ND)

Location: Minot, North Dakota

U.S. News rank: 120 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,042

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,530

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 222

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

York College–CUNY

Location: Jamaica, New York

U.S. News rank: 130 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2023-24: $19,028

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 6,199

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 202

International student 6-year graduation rate: 22%

Austin Peay State University

Location: Clarksville, Tennessee

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2023-24: $18,729

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 8,120

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 47

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

St. Cloud State University (MN)

Location: St. Cloud, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 76 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2023-24: $18,706

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 8,245

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 646

International student 6-year graduation rate: 59%

Wichita State University (KS)

Location: Wichita, Kansas

U.S. News rank: 332 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2023-24: $18,226

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,696

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 464

International student 6-year graduation rate: 57%

King University (TN)

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

U.S. News rank: 59 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2023-24: $17,713

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,122

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 40

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

CUNY–Lehman College

Location: Bronx, New York

U.S. News rank: 27 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2023-24: $16,724

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,459

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 308

International student 6-year graduation rate: 48%

CUNY–New York City College of Technology

Location: Brooklyn, New York

U.S. News rank: 22, Regional Colleges (North)

Total cost, 2023-24: $16,634

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 13,087

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 508

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Location: Goodwell, Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: 37, Regional Colleges (West)

Total cost, 2023-24: $16,582

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,242

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 47

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Fayetteville State University (NC)

Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2023-24: $16,160

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,748

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 29

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Florida National University

Location: Hialeah, Florida

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2023-24: $16,088

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,465

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 261

International student 6-year graduation rate: 37%

University of Minnesota Crookston

Location: Crookston, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 32 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost, 2023-24: $12,412

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,303

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 66

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

National Louis University (IL)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

U.S. News rank: 395-435, National Universities

Total cost, 2023-24: $11,580

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 3,601

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 135

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Berea College (KY)

Location: Berea, Kentucky

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2023-24: $10,318

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,433

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 117

International student 6-year graduation rate: 96%

