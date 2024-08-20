20 More Affordable Schools for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students
With the price of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition to tuition and other expenses, studying at a four-year college in the U.S. can be expensive for international students. But those on a tight budget shouldn’t be discouraged — there are many lower-cost schools to explore. Among the 912 ranked colleges that enrolled at least 25 international students, 20 have annual total costs at or below $20,184, according to U.S. News data. These costs, as low as $10,318, do not account for financial aid awarded and include tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation. Here are the 20 U.S. schools — one quarter are part of the City University of New York system — with the lowest reported total cost of attendance for international students in 2023-2024. Schools that did not report total costs for international students were excluded.
Brigham Young University (UT)
Location: Provo, Utah
U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2023-24: $20,184
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 31,401
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 908
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
McNeese State University (LA)
Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana
U.S. News rank: 86 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,818
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,707
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 316
International student 6-year graduation rate: 63%
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Location: Weatherford, Oklahoma
U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,564
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 3,942
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 64
International student 6-year graduation rate: 56%
Snow College (UT)
Location: Ephraim, Utah
U.S. News rank: 19, Regional Colleges (West)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,180
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 6,070
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 273
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
CUNY–John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Location: New York, New York
U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,140
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,019
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 415
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
CUNY–Brooklyn College
Location: Brooklyn, New York
U.S. News rank: 38, Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,110
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 11,661
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 339
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Minot State University (ND)
Location: Minot, North Dakota
U.S. News rank: 120 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,042
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,530
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 222
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
York College–CUNY
Location: Jamaica, New York
U.S. News rank: 130 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2023-24: $19,028
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 6,199
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 202
International student 6-year graduation rate: 22%
Austin Peay State University
Location: Clarksville, Tennessee
U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2023-24: $18,729
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 8,120
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 47
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
St. Cloud State University (MN)
Location: St. Cloud, Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 76 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2023-24: $18,706
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 8,245
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 646
International student 6-year graduation rate: 59%
Wichita State University (KS)
Location: Wichita, Kansas
U.S. News rank: 332 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2023-24: $18,226
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,696
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 464
International student 6-year graduation rate: 57%
King University (TN)
Location: Bristol, Tennessee
U.S. News rank: 59 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2023-24: $17,713
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,122
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 40
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
CUNY–Lehman College
Location: Bronx, New York
U.S. News rank: 27 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2023-24: $16,724
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 12,459
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 308
International student 6-year graduation rate: 48%
CUNY–New York City College of Technology
Location: Brooklyn, New York
U.S. News rank: 22, Regional Colleges (North)
Total cost, 2023-24: $16,634
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 13,087
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 508
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Location: Goodwell, Oklahoma
U.S. News rank: 37, Regional Colleges (West)
Total cost, 2023-24: $16,582
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,242
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 47
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Fayetteville State University (NC)
Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina
U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2023-24: $16,160
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,748
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 29
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Florida National University
Location: Hialeah, Florida
U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2023-24: $16,088
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,465
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 261
International student 6-year graduation rate: 37%
University of Minnesota Crookston
Location: Crookston, Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 32 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)
Total cost, 2023-24: $12,412
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,303
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 66
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
National Louis University (IL)
Location: Chicago, Illinois
U.S. News rank: 395-435, National Universities
Total cost, 2023-24: $11,580
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 3,601
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 135
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Berea College (KY)
Location: Berea, Kentucky
U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2023-24: $10,318
Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,433
International undergraduates, fall 2022: 117
International student 6-year graduation rate: 96%
Update 08/02/24: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.