11 Tips for a Healthy Fall

How to stay healthy and happy this fall season

When the season changes from summer to fall, bringing shorter days, cooler temperatures and more time indoors, it can be difficult to keep up your regular healthy habits. These seasonal changes, along with an uptick in respiratory viruses, back-to-school busyness, fall allergies and other stressors, can cause autumn anxiety. In fact, for some people the changes can trigger SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.

Here are 11 tips on how to have a healthy autumn:

Get your COVID, flu and RSV vaccines.

Respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID and RSV are on the uptick this fall. One thing you can do to safeguard your own health during the fall and beyond is to get vaccinated.

For COVID, vaccination and boosters are the best way to prevent hospitalization. For example, people between the ages of 65-74 who are vaccinated are 88% to 96% less likely to be hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who are vaccinated are also far less likely to die from COVID, says Dr. Gary Mennie, chief medical officer of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

According to the CDC, getting a flu shot is the most important step you can take to shield yourself from the virus. And no, no, no, the flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory infection that in recent years has become a concern for older adults and individuals with underlying chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration announced approval for the first RSV vaccine for use in the U.S. in adults ages 60 and older. The CDC recommends the RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older, pregnant people (between weeks 32 and 36) and infants under 8 months. The RSV vaccine is not an annual vaccine, so people don’t need to get a dose every year.

Support your immunity

Keep colds at bay by supporting your immune system. The best immunity boosters include reducing stress and getting plenty of sleep. Also, hydrate with water throughout the day, and your immune system will thank you. The foods you eat can also help prevent a cold.

If you do get sidelined by a cold, try these home remedies to fight a cold or these OTC cold products for sneezing, runny nose, sore throat or cough.

Think beyond pies and jack-o’-lanterns.

Sure everyone gets excited for pumpkin spice coffee drinks in the fall, but did you know pumpkin itself is truly a fall super food? Packed with vitamins A, C and E as well as potassium and fiber, it’s incredibly versatile, says Maggie Michalczyk, a Chicago-based registered dietitian and author of “The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook.”

“Grab a can of pumpkin and whip up some cozy and nutritious comfort food for the season,” she says.

Fresh pumpkins are great too, and not just the flesh. Remember, “don’t toss those pumpkin seeds,” she says. “Pumpkin seeds are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber and magnesium. Roast the ones you get from your pumpkins or sprinkle the green ones (pepitas) on a salad.”

Get off social media and get outside.

Spending too much time on social media platforms can have a detrimental effect on your psychological health, according to a meta-analysis published in 2020 in the journal Cureus. Reading others’ social media posts can give you the impression that everyone else’s life is better, more interesting and more exciting than your own. That can trigger feelings of sadness.

The fall is a great time to spend more time outside and exercise. The leaves are bright on the trees and satisfyingly crunchy under your feet. The (usually) moderate temperatures are a reprieve from the sweltering summer and a gift before the frigid winter. Spending time outside has tremendous health benefits, including boosting your immune system.

Scare off those Halloween candy cravings.

Maybe don’t swear off every candy corn kernel — where’s the fun in that? Just don’t morph into a sugar zombie.

Instead of denying yourself completely, moderate your intake, advises Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “Avoid labeling foods as good or bad, and aim to have only a few pieces of candy, balancing this with healthy meals for the day. Instead of focusing on candy, create a new tradition surrounding an activity and experience the healthy treat of creating new family memories.”

Temper your sweet tooth with these no-added sugar snacks that are also good for you, such as dried fruit.

If you buy candy for trick-or-treaters, buy only enough for the kids. And wait until Halloween day to buy the candy, so the in-house sweets aren’t haunting you throughout October. If you buy the candy sooner, keep it out of sight in a cupboard. You can enjoy Halloween while keeping your sugar consumption in check.

“After all, Halloween is meant to be scary and fun, but you should never be afraid to have some treats,” Jones says.

Eat like an athlete — not a couch potato — on game day.

Millions of people spend part of Thanksgiving and other fall days watching football — and munching on snacks like potato chips, fried wings and pizza.

Instead of consuming high-calorie snacks that aren’t great for your heart or waistline, you can consume an array of healthy snacks and foods that are packed with nutrients and are also tasty.

Try these healthy foods instead:

— Raw veggies and dip

— Fresh fruit

— Hard-boiled eggs

— Roasted chickpeas

— Homemade trail mix

— Veggies and hummus

— A lighter version of guacamole

Consume in-season veggies and fruits.

Fall is a great time to enjoy in-season, healthy produce, such as

— Beets

— Brussels sprouts

— Cabbage

— Carrots

— Cauliflower

— Eggplant

— Kale and other dark greens

— Mushrooms

— Pumpkin and squash

— Sweet potatoes

— Grapes

— Apples

An abundance of tasty autumn produce makes it easy to reap the benefits of a plant-based diet. Consider roasting fall veggies with just a little oil, salt and pepper.

Enjoy a healthier Thanksgiving.

Regardless of whether you cook, you have control over the portions that you enjoy on Turkey Day, Jones says. Start with an attitude of gratitude and be mindful.

Here are strategies for eating healthier on Thanksgiving and other holidays:

— Prioritize protein (like turkey, with light or no gravy).

— Reduce the butter on your bread.

— Remove the turkey skin.

— Opt for white meat versus dark meat.

— Go slow or low on salad dressing.

— Plan for pie and take only one small piece.

Consider these delicious recipes for a Mediterranean Thanksgiving.

Eat cranberries and persimmons too.

Everyone knows fall is a great time to enjoy fruits like apples and pears. Be sure to also add tangy and healthy cranberries and sweet persimmons to your fall fruit choices, says Jenna Bell, a registered dietitian and vice president of nutritional science at Sensei Ag, a company that works to make tasty, nutritionally relevant meals accessible and affordable to all consumers. Persimmons will contribute fiber and vitamin C to your diet, while cranberries provide other health benefits.

“Cranberries are packed with unique polyphenols called proanthocyanidins — or PACs,” Bell explains.

PACs help protect your urinary tract; research suggests that cranberry juice, for example, helps prevent recurring urinary tract infections. Cranberries are also good for your heart and a solid source of antioxidants, which play a role in preventing chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals, which are associated with diseases like cancer.

Practice self-care

Make sure to take care of your mental well-being too. Practice activities to help you relax and feel better. Self-care activities, from mediation to hobbies to reading a good book, are just as essential as taking care of your physical health.

Autumn can sometimes lead to decreased social interaction and loneliness. Stay connected with loved ones and build and nurture friendships.

Schedule a wellness check-up.

Fall is a great time to ensure you’re up-to-date on health screenings and exams. Annual check-ups or wellness exams are a good way to detect health issues early. Early detection can lead to better outcomes and may even save lives. It’s also a good time to review the medications you’re taking and make any adjustments if necessary.

Make the most of your visit by coming prepared with questions to ask your health care provider.

