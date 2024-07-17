The Best Places to Retire in the U.K.

The United Kingdom — which includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — is a dream destination for many people.…

The United Kingdom — which includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — is a dream destination for many people. But whether you imagine life in the big city or a charming village, those familiar with the country’s immigration laws say you might not be able to plan a full-time retirement there.

“Moving to the U.K. for the purpose of retirement can be quite (challenging),” says Steve Corbin, managing solicitor for Harvey Law Group in the U.K. The global law firm assists clients in obtaining visas and citizenship by investment.

However, the options to do so in the U.K. are limited. Those with family connections in the country or business owners may be eligible for some visa programs. Otherwise, U.S. tourists can remain in the country for six months, meaning the U.K. could be a good retirement destination for those who want to split their time between two countries.

While there is no retirement visa for the U.K., American retirees shouldn’t have trouble purchasing a home, according to Luther Yeates, head of mortgages at U.K. Expat Mortgage. “There aren’t any restrictions on it compared to (becoming) a U.K. citizen,” Yeates said in an email.

To get a mortgage, you’ll need to use a U.K. lender and put at least 20% down on the home. Typically, people can borrow up to 4.5 times their income.

“The problem with England is that it is terribly expensive,” says Sandra Mayernik, a retiree who lives abroad and writes about her experiences on TheMobileRetiree.com. She also notes that England has weather patterns similar to Oregon, so retirees must set their expectations accordingly.

Still, for those who long for life across the pond, here are some of the best places to retire in and around the U.K.

— Abergavenny

— Cornwell

— Devon

— Dorset

— Liverpool

— London suburbs

— North Berwick

— Portstewart

— Scottish Highlands

— Best U.K. alternative: Republic of Ireland

Abergavenny

Wales doesn’t have the same big cities as England, so it can sometimes be easy to overlook as a retirement destination. However, if you seek a slower pace of life, this U.K. country has a beauty, charm and culture that is all its own.

Among communities in Wales, British newspaper The Times taps Abergavenny as the best place to live. Located mere miles away from the English border, the newspaper describes it as “down-to-earth but upwardly mobile.” It is known for its good food and Black Mountains, among other things.

[READ: The Best Places to Retire in Costa Rica.]

Cornwall

If you’ve swooned over the scenery in the television show Poldark, then maybe you’d like to retire to its setting: Cornwall.

“You could describe Cornwall as a more rustic and remote version of Devon,” Yeates said. “The coastline is more rugged and dramatic compared to the picturesque Devon, and the population has a greater number of locals.”

While there may be fewer expats nearby, you will have plenty of historic towns and cultural landmarks to visit. Plus, the views are fantastic. If you need a little more excitement, head to nearby Newquay, a “more touristy” area, according to Yeates.

Devon

International expats who retire to the U.K. are often seeking a good-value home in a community that offers scenic beauty and a lively population of other expats or retirees. The county of Devon checks off those boxes.

“Devon has to be the No. 1 location for expats to retire to in the U.K.,” Yeates said. “It has quaint villages, a gorgeous coastline and a very significant retired population.”

Within Devon, Exeter offers quality medical care and an airport that makes traveling to the U.S. or other locations convenient. Other communities in the county to consider include Salcombe, Dartmouth and Fowey.

[Related:How to Retire in Africa for $1,200 a Month]

Dorset

Head south for rural living in Dorset, a county along the English Channel. “There, the cost of living can be more affordable,” Corbin says.

The community of Weymouth in particular might appeal to retirees. The seaside town has what was named Britain’s Best Beach in 2023 by The Sunday Times. It is also home to Nothe Fort, a stunning coastline and top-rated restaurants.

Bournemouth and Poole are other towns in Dorset that may be a good fit for retirees. Along with Weymouth, they were among the top coastal towns for quality of life for pensioners, according to a 2023 report by the website Compare the Market.

Liverpool

Liverpool is another option for those who love city life. Retirees will have easy access to health care, public transportation and plenty of entertainment options. The average housing prices here are more affordable than Manchester and London too.

Famously the home of The Beatles, Liverpool continues to have a robust music scene and has been named a UNESCO City of Music. The Liverpool Football Club also makes this city a top contender for retirees who are soccer fans.

London Suburbs

With a metro population of nearly 15 million people, London is a popular retirement destination for those who enjoy big-city living.

“If housing prices weren’t an issue, somewhere in the suburbs of London,” Mayernik says about where she would like to live in the U.K. She calls London “amazing” but says retirees may want to look outside the city center for lower prices and a quieter atmosphere.

Walton-on-Thames and Hounslow are two suburban towns she and her husband, Jeff, would recommend, noting that it’s generally only a 10- to 15-minute ride on the train to get to London. “You don’t need a car to get anywhere,” Mayernik says.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s picks for best retirement communities in the London area are Richmond-upon-Thames, Sutton, Bromley, Kingston-upon-Thames and Westminster.

North Berwick

North Berwick, along the Scottish seashore, gets the nod as the best place to live in the U.K., according to the The Times.

Located in East Lothian, the town is known for bustling streets and plentiful activities to keep retirees busy. There are golf courses, shops, festivals and castles to explore. Edinburgh is just a 30-minute train ride away, providing residents easy access to big-city amenities.

However, if you are looking for a warm climate, keep looking. As Corbin notes, “The further north you get, the colder it gets.” Even at the height of summer, average high temperatures in North Berwick are only in the mid-60s.

[READ: The Best Places to Retire Overseas Where English Is Spoken]

Portstewart

Northern Ireland is the fourth country in the U.K., and Portstewart is said to be the place to live there, according to The Times. The town is in County Londonderry and is a resort area with fewer than 8,000 full-time residents.

This is the place to go if you are trying to get away from the busyness of life. There are sand dunes, a Promenade and three golf courses in the area. The famous Giants Causeway is about 20 minutes away, and about 15 minutes south is Coleraine, the largest nearby town and home to 25,000 residents.

Scottish Highlands

If you really want to go remote, the Scottish Highlands might be the retirement destination of your dreams.

“Property prices are much cheaper here compared to the South West, the population is a lot lower so there’s lots more space, and the scenery is incredible,” Yeates said. “The only challenge is that it can be harder to get a mortgage in Scotland if you’re a foreign national.”

Inverness is the largest — and only — city in the Scottish Highlands. However, the countryside is also dotted with many smaller, rural communities for adventurous Americans.

Best U.K. Alternative: Republic of Ireland

The final retirement spot on our list is outside the U.K., but it may provide some of the same look and feel that retirees are seeking.

“We talk to many Americans who want to retire to Scotland, but there isn’t a (visa) path for them,” said Jen Barnett, co-founder of the expat resource website Expatsi, in an email. “Instead, we recommend Ireland for their Celtic fix.”

The Republic of Ireland is an independent nation just south of Northern Ireland. It offers citizenship by ancestry, or Americans may be able to get a visa to live in the country so long as they have access to 50,000 euros per year to live on along with a sufficient nest egg, said Barnett.

More from U.S. News

How to Retire in Portugal

The Safest Places to Retire Overseas in 2024

Where Retirees Can Buy a Home Overseas for Under $100K

The Best Places to Retire in the U.K. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/18/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.