The 8 Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts in Cabo

Los Cabos, which incorporates Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, is an oceanfront tourist destination in Baja California, Mexico. It’s popular for its beautiful beaches, picturesque sunsets, world-class margaritas, festive nightlife, delicious Mexican food and luxury resorts.

If you’re looking for a girls getaway or romantic escape, Cabo has a number of stunning adults-only resorts. Make your vacation easier by staying at a resort that is also all-inclusive, so you don’t have to worry too much about the budget since most things are included. U.S. News has compiled a list of the top adults-only all-inclusive resorts in Cabo so you can treat yourself to luxurious accommodations, varied dining options and entertaining activities — without the kids.

Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa

Adults will love the adults-only Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa on Medano Beach (one of the most popular swimmable beaches in Cabo), with two infinity pools and suites with views of the marina. The all-inclusive “Unlimited-Luxury” experience at this Hyatt resort includes unlimited dining and drinks at a dozen different restaurants and bars; room service and pool or beach service; and nightly entertainment such as live music, cultural events and themed nights.

Upgrade to an Xhale Club suite for access to the private Xhale Club with complimentary food and drinks throughout the day, upgraded minibar and bath amenities, and free access to the spa’s humid areas. Make time to get pampered with a relaxing couples massage at the spa or enjoy a romantic dinner for two on the beach. Recent visitors praised the excellent service and amazing views at Breathless Cabo San Lucas.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

This beautiful resort offers adults a luxury escape with butler service, eight elegant restaurants, three bars, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a variety of workout classes (including aquatic spin). Excursions such as whale watching, camel safari, golf and more are also available at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos. Previous guests commented that the range of activities was a favorite perk.

The all-inclusive rate covers accommodations, dining, top-shelf drinks, wellness experiences like hydrotherapy, exercise classes and access to the outdoor pools. Compliment your stay with a massage, facial or body wrap at the spa. The ultra-luxe accommodations include butler service, nightly petit fours, snacks, a bottle of wine, a bottle of tequila, robes and slippers, and an exclusive beach bag. The rooms and suites feature ocean or garden views.

Marquis Los Cabos

At the beachfront Marquis Los Cabos, adults will be spoiled with five restaurants, a coffee shop, a lounge bar, three beachfront pools and the Spa Marquis. Slow down and unwind by spending time on the beach or at the pool, enjoying live music, relaxing in the spa lounge, indulging in the hydrotherapy circuit, or getting a signature spa treatment. For a more active vacation, choose from activities like golf, archery, pickleball, tequila tastings, dance lessons and more. You can also enjoy theme nights such as a festive Latin dance show, a Mexican cultural party or a casino night.

The resort’s all-inclusive plan includes dining and alcohol in four of the restaurants, in the cafe and by room service, in addition to daily minibar refreshments, activities, nightly entertainment, and access to the fitness center and tennis courts. Recent travelers praised the food offerings, especially dining at Sakke. There are a variety of room and suite options, ranging from 650 square feet to 2,604 square feet — all with a private balcony or outdoor space.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

For a romantic getaway on a secluded beach, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is a wonderful option in Cabo. The well-appointed guest rooms and suites are equipped with private terraces and balconies that offer ocean or garden views. This adults-only resort also features a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, four restaurants and bars, two swimming pools, an on-site fitness center, and the award-winning Armonia Spa. The attentive staff have been given kudos by many recent guests.

For a VIP experience, book a suite in The Towers — a luxury resort within a resort. Six of its suites even come with private plunge pools. Staying in The Towers grants access to an exclusive oceanfront lounge, beachfront fine dining and a fitness center with ocean views. Guests at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica also have access to additional amenities at sister resorts — Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach, Los Cabos and Rosé — and at Quivira Golf Club.

Hotel Riu Palace Baja California

This adults-only hotel on Medano Beach not only has reserved beach access, but also four pools — two with swim-up bars. Guests at Hotel Riu Palace Baja California can dine at the buffet or choose from one of the specialty restaurants, cafes or bars for a variety of menu options and drinks. There is no shortage of entertainment, including shows, live music, a night club, RiuParty events, activities and even the Splash Water World water park for adults. You can also stay active at the tennis or pickleball courts, or lift weights at the gym. Leave time to unwind with a relaxing trip to the Renova Spa for a massage.

For an extra-special trip, stay in an Elite Club by RIU room for upgraded amenities, including ocean view rooms, a welcome gift, premium in-room liquor, a bottle of wine and aromatherapy in your room. You’ll also be given access to exclusive areas, such as specialty restaurants, a pool deck and a lounge. Reviewers praise the cleanliness of the accommodation and the friendliness of the staff, though some felt it is in need of an update.

Paradisus Los Cabos

At the Paradisus Los Cabos, located in San Jose del Cabo, guests will be treated to breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez, a variety of restaurants from Mexican to Asian fusion, treatments at the YHI Spa, and golf at the Cabo Real Golf Club. The accommodations are bright and comfortable with private terraces overlooking the garden or ocean. Activities include Latin dance lessons, beach volleyball, sushi classes, tequila and mezcal tastings, and more.

If you want the best that money can buy, previous guests recommend The Reserve suites. They include access to a private lounge with a check-in/check-out area and premium drinks, coffee and snacks. You’ll also be spoiled with a private concierge, a private pool with food and beverage service, exclusive areas at the resort, and more. Guests at The Reserve can even book complimentary destination inclusive experiences off-site, such as cooking classes, yoga by a cenote and art workshops.

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos

The newly opened Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is a boutique all-inclusive adults-only hotel perfect for relaxing. Highlights include signature facilities and services, such as a Michelin-starred consulting chef and innovative spa treatments at SE Spa. Guests can find deep relaxation with sound therapy, work up a sweat at the fitness center, take a dip in the beautiful infinity pool or stroll the scenic private beach area. To get to know the landscape and culture of the area, consider booking a paid excursion for activities like whale watching, sailing or scuba diving. Many people who stayed here recently gave glowing reviews of the property, highlighting the personalized service, decor and ambience.

Guests can choose to dine at the buffet or the two signature restaurants. There are also two bars and an agave tasting room. As a special perk, guests of Grand Velas Boutique will also have access to sister property Grand Velas Los Cabos‘ gourmet dinner restaurants with no additional charge. Grand Velas Boutique’s contemporary suites with a Mexican flare provide guests with a relaxing retreat to start and end the day. Each suite includes an indoor or outdoor hot tub, welcome bottles of wine and mezcal, in-room aromatherapy, a daily stocked minibar, a pillow menu and a shower with vitamin C. For a true luxury experience, the Elite King Suite is equipped with a private fire pit, a plunge pool and an indoor hot tub.

Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort

This sprawling property features a dozen restaurants and bars, the nearly 13,000-square-foot Secrets Spa, an infinity pool, golf at the nearby Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course and a multipurpose fitness center. The excellent food and service are what recent guests appreciated the most. Spend your time enjoying complimentary activities on property, such as volleyball, archery, yoga and water aerobics. Entertainment is also available throughout the day or night, with live music, movies, dance lessons, theme nights, shows and more.

The beautifully decorated rooms and suites reflect the local culture with rich, earth-toned furnishings and Mexican artwork. The indoor-outdoor, dog-friendly rooms include separate living areas, balconies or terraces with expansive ocean or garden views, soaking tubs, daily refreshed minibars, and 24-hour room service and concierge service. Upgrade to a Preferred Club suite, and you’ll also have access to a private lounge with complimentary drinks and food, upgraded minibar and bath amenities, access to a private pool, and more.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor who enjoys the beautiful beaches, delicious Mexican food and luxury resorts in Cabo. She always appreciates the ease of having accommodations, meals and activities included in the price of a resort stay. Kolberg used her research skills to curate this list of the best all-inclusive adults-only resorts in Cabo.

