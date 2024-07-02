The 10 Best Fanny Packs and Belt Bags for Travel

Fanny packs of the 2020s are not the same as they were in the 1980s and 1990s. Yes, you can…

Fanny packs of the 2020s are not the same as they were in the 1980s and 1990s. Yes, you can still find packs adorned with wild shapes, fluorescent colors and styles to perfect your Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson costume, but many of them are more fashion-forward. Choose from neutral tones, an array of fabrics (from recycled fibers to leather) and unique features to keep you organized.

What’s more, fanny packs are useful. They free up your hands while keeping everything at your fingertips. You don’t have to worry about a pack sliding from your back to your front (like a crossbody bag), nor will you suffer the excess heat on your back that often plagues backpack users.

If you’re still not convinced, perhaps one of the packs below will help. Based on consumer reviews and travel expert insights, these are the best fanny packs for travelers. Whether you’re vacationing solo, heading out on a hike or taking the kids to Walt Disney World, there’s something on this list for you.

Best Overall: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

What sets this pack apart: Dagne Dover’s neoprene fanny pack is made from recycled plastic bottles, making it an appealing option for eco-conscious travelers. The bag features three different sections: a front zip area, the main zippered compartment and a card slot on the back. Inside the main pocket, you’ll find slots for both lip balm and cards or cash, plus a key clip. The fanny pack has an adjustable waist strap, weighs 9 ounces and is water-resistant.

This pack comes in classic colors, including mauve, olive, camel, black and gray. Special seasonal colors and patterns may be available, too. It also comes in a recycled air mesh version that weighs less than 5 ounces.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers say the bag is excellent for everyday use and they love being hands-free while traveling or running errands. Others note that the bag can be small if you have a large phone plus other items inside.

Price: $95 or less

Best Overall (at a lower price point): JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack

What sets this pack apart: This bag holds all your travel essentials in a main zippered compartment with a small zip pouch on the front and a fully adjustable waist strap. When empty, the pack weighs just 4.5 ounces, and it is available in a variety of colors and patterns, including lilac, camouflage, floral and black. You can also snag the bag in a corduroy material.

Travelers appreciate: Users of this bag praise the variety of colors and patterns, noting it’s best for those traveling light (think: a few credit cards, your phone and lip balm). Many also mention that the bag is great to wear as a crossbody.

Price: $30 or less

Best Men’s: Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack 1L

What sets this pack apart: Patagonia’s pack has a classic style, with one large zip pouch and a smaller zippered enclosure on the front. It comes in multiple colors from basic black to blue to moss green. What’s more, the pack stows away into a stuff sack for easy portability and weighs less than 4 ounces. It’s also made with 100% recycled materials. Patagonia also makes a larger version of this pack.

Travelers appreciate: “This light pack is the perfect size for your phone, wallet, car keys, and any other adventure essentials (sunscreen, dog treats, etc.),” says Zach Watson, senior editor of travel at U.S. News. “I’m always misplacing small equipment, but Patagonia’s eye-catching colors help this pack stand out from my more monotone gear. My pack is still going strong after more than four years of regular use in sun, rain and snow.”

Price: $35 or less

Best Women’s: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

What sets the pack apart: The bag features a water-repellent fabric with two zippered compartments: one main section (which includes a mesh pouch inside) and one along the back exterior. This crossbody comes in multiple colors, including gray, black, green, pink and white. It also comes in a clear bag style with white or black trim. Select colors feature fabric made from recycled materials. The regular bag’s strap reaches 41.7 inches, but you can buy a version of the bag with a longer strap that extends to 55.5 inches.

Travelers appreciate: “I started using the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag when I would take my son to a park or playground because it allowed me to keep my hands free and also kept all my essentials at my fingertips (without being bulky),” says Ann Henson, assistant managing editor of travel at U.S. News. “Now I use this as my everyday bag. It’s easy to wipe clean and the interior pockets keep everything organized.”

Megan Wood, senior editor of commerce for U.S. News’ 360 Reviews, adds, “I especially love the size for walking my dog. It holds keys, treats and poop bags, and frees up my hands for holding the leash and a cup of coffee.” Other reviewers also like the color variety, with several noting they own multiple different colors.

Price: $38 or less Also consider: Reviewers say the ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag is a durable, stylish dupe of the Everywhere bag. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly alternative at about $14 or less.

Best for Kids: Everest Junior Waist Pack

What sets this pack apart: From snacks to fidget spinners, children have their own necessities during a trip. Everest’s kid-sized waist pack could fit the bill. The pack itself measures roughly 8 x 2.5 x 3.5 inches and weighs 4 ounces when empty. The pack has two front-access zippered compartments. There are several kid-friendly color options, such as coral, purple, hot pink and turquoise.

Travelers appreciate: Travelers say the pack is perfect for small children, noting it fits their kids well and gives them space to keep small objects such as rocks and seashells safe as they explore. Nevertheless, parents do warn the buckle can be finicky and that the excess strap is long after adjusting (it can adjust up to 60 inches).

Price: $21 or less

Best Plus Size: AttackCatBags Waxed Canvas Sling Bag

What sets this pack apart: AttackCatBags prides itself on offering not only stylish fanny packs, but also inclusive sizing. Its waxed canvas bags come in youth to 6X sizes as well as two styles: a 12-inch hip pack or a 15-inch sling bag. The bags are covered in organic beeswax, which makes the bag fashionable and water-resistant. Bags come in various colors and patterns, such as pink, a moons and clouds print, and Japanese-inspired designs.

Travelers appreciate: Reviews compliment the quality of the bag, noting both its durable construction and beautiful fabrics. They also appreciate how big both the hip pack and sling bags are, saying they’re both perfect for carrying the essentials on a trip.

Price: $70 or less Also consider:Canvelle’s Original Fanny Pack is another wonderful option as its strap reaches up to 61.5 inches (including the bag). It costs $95 or less for the original size. “Not only is this belt bag ideal for all body types, but it also offers a deceiving amount of space — even more so if you use one of the coordinating slim wallets,” says Amanda Norcross, senior content and SEO strategist for travel at U.S. News. “I appreciate that it’s machine washable, and that I can use it for literally anything: travel, concerts, everyday errands and more.”

Best Clear: Veckle Clear Fanny Pack

What sets this pack apart: This clear fanny pack features a waterproof PVC material as well as two zip compartments. The strap adjusts up to 47 inches. The bag itself measures 11 x 6.5 x 5.9 inches, which meets the size requirements for events (most stadiums limit bags to 12 x 12 x 6 inches). Though clear, there are a few colorways such as black trim, gray trim, pink trim and white trim with a rainbow strap.

Travelers appreciate: Users say they’ve successfully taken this bag to concerts and stadiums that have clear bag rules. Many also appreciate the size of the bag, complimenting both its capacity and long strap.

Price: $12.99 or less

Best Anti-Theft: Travelon Anti-Theft Active Waist Pack

What sets this pack apart: Thanks to RFID-blocking technology, locking waist straps, locking zippers and slash-resistant material, this Travelon fanny pack is ideal for jet-setters who want some extra security during their vacations. The bag features front and rear zippered pockets, and the interior has a key clip plus a small light. The strap can accommodate waists up to 48 inches in circumference. This pack comes in three colors: black, gray and teal. Keep in mind that to take full advantage of the security features, you’ll have to relock the bag each time you get something out.

Travelers appreciate: The security features, plus the bag’s classic style, appeal to reviewers. Some travelers say the bag was too small for their needs, while others say it was just the right size for essentials (like a passport, credit cards and a phone).

Price: $50 or less

Best for Hiking: Cotopaxi Bataan 3L Fanny Pack

What sets this pack apart: Each multicolor Cotopaxi fanny pack is one-of-a-kind. Possible colors you can combine include yellow, teal, olive or red. Purchasers have the option to select their own bag — or save a few dollars by receiving a mystery bag (and have no control over the colors). What’s more, the materials are sustainably sourced: Packs are made from surplus nylon fabric that otherwise would’ve ended up in a landfill. The single zip compartment has two internal mesh pockets to help keep belongings organized.

Travelers appreciate: “Besides being fun to look at and wear, this durable fanny pack really packs a punch when it comes to outdoor activities,” says Leilani Osmundson, senior digital producer for travel at U.S. News. “In addition to my phone, wallet and keys, I’m able to fit other hiking must-haves like snacks, first-aid supplies and even a small water bottle. Plus, with two mesh pockets inside, it’s easy to keep things organized.”

Price: $37.50 or less Also consider: If you’d like slightly more subdued color options, you can’t go wrong with Eddie Bauer’s Stowaway Packable Waist Pack. “I’ve worn this bag while traveling, during hikes, at concerts, to bars — basically any scenario where you would want to have all your necessities on-hand without feeling weighed down,” says Victoria Sheridan, home goods editor for 360 Reviews at U.S. News. Sheridan also says the bag is subtle enough to not clash with her outfits and it’s durable: She’s had her bag for about three years.

Best Leather: Lo & Sons Bond

What sets this pack apart: This sheepskin leather fanny pack comes in four neutral tones (black, navy, cognac and cream) to match any outfit. The main zippered compartment on the front features mesh pockets and a zippered pocket with card slots inside; it also has a key tether. The back of the fanny pack has a card slot as well as a zip compartment. The zipper pulls are designed to accommodate a TSA-approved lock, should you want some extra security for your belongings.

Travelers appreciate: Wearers point out the fine quality of the bag and note it is an excellent travel accessory that fits all the essentials. A few noted how lightweight the bag is.

Price: $328 or less Also consider: This leather fanny pack from Etsy gets great reviews for its quality and classic style. The bag costs around $86 or less.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Marisa Méndez is an avid gear connoisseur who’s constantly on the hunt for her next perfect travel item. Her current favorites are Knockaround’s Deja Views sunglasses, a Portland Gear backpack (the compact size), a Quatish jewelry case and a Lands’ End cargo jacket. She’s also anxiously awaiting her next trip to break in her Solgaard Carry-on Closet. Marisa used her love of both organization and research to come up with this list of fanny packs.

