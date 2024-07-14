The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025

When choosing a new place to settle, the cost of living is a major consideration. It’s no surprise that a…

When choosing a new place to settle, the cost of living is a major consideration. It’s no surprise that a survey of more than 3,000 U.S. residents on the importance of various factors in determining where to live reflected rising consumer concerns about housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services. U.S. News weighted its value at 27% — making it one of the key metrics used to calculate the Best Places to Live ranking.

To pinpoint the most affordable places on the list, we looked at the proportion of the median annual household income that goes toward the average cost to own or rent a home, including the typical cost of utilities and taxes, as well as price parity, which compares the cost of goods and services across the country. Here are the Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.

25. Dayton, Ohio

Best Places 2024 Rank: 101 Population: 148,668 Median Household Income: $48,948 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24%

Dayton is Ohio’s Gem City, with a rich history in aviation. It’s the hometown of Orville and Wilbur Wright and the current home to the Wright Brothers National Museum, and nearby is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, among other aviation-centered facilities and attractions. An hour’s drive from two larger Ohio cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, Dayton offers the perks of a midsize urban environment with the accessibility of a rural countryside. Residents benefit from a fairly inexpensive cost of living. Dayton ranks No. 29 out of 150 for the cost of typical goods and services as they compare with the rest of the U.S.

Learn more about Dayton.

24. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Best Places 2024 Rank: 76 Population: 418,792 Median Household Income: $67,688 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.4%

Tulsa is a bustling metropolis built on the banks of the Arkansas River at the crossroads of the Midwest, the South and the Southwest. T-Town hosts an abundant cultural hub with displays of its Native American heritage as well as its cowboy history. Route 66 cuts through Tulsa, bringing droves of tourists each year and pumping dollars into the local economy. The median price for a house in Tulsa is $196,837, well below the national average of $281,900. With a price parity ranking of No. 19, paychecks stretch a little further in Tulsa.

Learn more about Tulsa.

23. Kansas City, Missouri

Best Places 2024 Rank: 52 Population: 510,251 Median Household Income: $75,108 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.54%

Missouri is the Show-Me state. Nowhere is that more true than Kansas City with its rich cultural history and fanatic sports scene. Kansas City sits right on the Missouri River and is home to a diverse population of people from all ages and walks of life. When this city’s residents are not cheering on their Super Bowl-winning football team, they are enjoying some of the most affordable housing in the country. The median home price is $223,224, which accounts for Kansas City’s No. 19 ranking for housing affordability.

Learn more about Kansas City.

22. McAllen, Texas

Best Places 2024 Rank: 48 Population: 144,296 Median Household Income: $63,239 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 26.14%

McAllen is known for its vibrant culture, scrumptious food scene and year-round warm temperatures. Located in the Rio Grande Valley of the Lone Star state, the tourism industry of this border town helps pump millions into the local economy. Residents also benefit from a fairly inexpensive cost of living. With housing costs that require 26.14% of the area’s median annual household income, McAllen is more expensive than many other cities that make the 25 Best Affordable Places to Live list, but the city ranks No. 4 when comparing the prices of goods and services.

Learn more about McAllen.

21. Indianapolis, Indiana

Best Places 2024 Rank: 66 Population: 985,607 Median Household Income: $69,145 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.66%

Known for its fast cars, walkable downtown and thriving sports scene, Indianapolis is where livability and affordability come together. The median household income is $69,145, which is on par with many of the other cities on this list. The median home price is $194,273 and the median monthly rent is $1,168. For a city in the Midwest that has many of the amenities that come with a major U.S. metropolis, these prices are hard to beat and give Indianapolis its No. 8 ranking for housing affordability, determined by dividing the blended annual housing cost by the blended median annual household income.

Learn more about Indianapolis.

20. Rockford, Illinois

Best Places 2024 Rank: 105 Population: 163,783 Median Household Income: $57,070 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.04%

Rockford is another small city with a big heart in the Midwest. Its claim to fame is Jane, the world’s most complete skeleton of a juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex. Residents know it for so much more, including a bustling downtown and low cost of living. The cost of goods and services in Rockford is low, ranking No. 20 among the 150 top cities on this list, and it ranks No. 27 for housing affordability.

Learn more about Rockford.

19. Toledo, Ohio

Best Places 2024 Rank: 98 Population: 280,528 Median Household Income: $52,352 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.17%

Affectionately named the Glass City for its history in the glass-making industry, Toledo has all the big-city amenities of nearby metropolises Detroit and Columbus, minus the bustling congestion. Located at Ohio’s border with Michigan on Lake Erie’s Maumee Bay, Toledo’s low cost of living is backed by a median rent price of $901 and a median home price of $104,937, well below the national average of $281,900; however, the median household income is also well below the national average. Residents enjoy local attractions such as the Toledo Museum of Art and Metroparks Toledo.

Learn more about Toledo.

18. South Bend, Indiana

Best Places 2024 Rank: 25 Population: 119,280 Median Household Income: $56,890 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.13%

South Bend is the home of the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. A day’s drive from Chicago, South Bend boasts a lower cost of living than the Windy City and all the perks of a major college town. These perks do not come at the cost of safety, as South Bend ranks No. 3 on the list of Safest Places to Live in the U.S. In recent years, this Indiana city has enjoyed a revitalization without a steep rise in costs. Households in South Bend have a median income of $56,890, paired with a median monthly rent cost of $962 and a median house cost of $133,774. Taken together, the low cost of living and the energy of a spirited college town make an affordable and attractive combination. Ranking No. 25 on the overall Best Places to Live in the U.S. list, South Bend also ranks No. 9 out of the 150 cities on the list for its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather.

Learn more about South Bend.

17. Louisville, Kentucky

Best Places 2024 Rank: 42 Population: 642,545 Median Household Income: $73,818 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.05%

Louisville is known for the Kentucky Derby, delicious barrels of bourbon and the famous Slugger baseball bat. Pronounced “Lou-uh-vull,” loud and proud, this city on the banks of the Ohio River boasts a rich history and an affordable metropolitan area with plenty to do. The low cost of living is reflected in the median monthly rent of $1,137 and a median home price of $227,414, giving the Bourbon City its No. 14 ranking for housing affordability. Come to Louisville for the reasonable prices, stay for the mint juleps.

Learn more about Louisville.

16. Peoria, Illinois

Best Places 2024 Rank: 82 Population: 114,817 Median Household Income: $62,383 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.24%

“Will it play in Peoria?” goes the old saying. This was often asked among traveling entertainment troupes and reflects Peoria’s position as a city with Midwest values. This central Illinois city has come a long way from that phrase but has retained its communal glow and attractiveness. Sitting on the banks of Peoria Lake, this city blooms with lively riverfront and entertainment districts and access to an international airport. Peoria residents enjoy an affordable cost of living. When it comes to the cost of goods and services compared with the rest of the U.S., Peoria ranks No. 14.

Learn more about Peoria.

15. Lincoln, Nebraska

Best Places 2024 Rank: 24 Population: 297,005 Median Household Income: $77,421 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.09%

The state capital of the Cornhusker State, Lincoln is another vibrant college town on this list. Home to the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, students and residents make use of the city’s thriving music scene, active community government and outdoor trails that connect surrounding parks. Lincoln ranks No. 15 for housing affordability, and residents benefit from an average 23-minute commute, with a rank of No. 7. Residents of Lincoln enjoy a median household income of $77,421, the third highest of the 25 places on this list.

Learn more about Lincoln.

14. Brownsville, Texas

Best Places 2024 Rank: 87 Population: 201,134 Median Household Income: $53,014 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 26.11%

Located at the southernmost tip of Texas, Brownsville brings together the cultures of Texas and Mexico with access to a major body of water. The Gulf Coast city’s low cost of living draws from its robust local economy as a border town and tourist destination. Housing costs in Brownsville are still below the national median, but they’re the second-most expensive of the 25 places on this list. What makes Brownsville so affordable, however, is the fact that when comparing the cost of goods and services in the area with the other 149 places on the list, Brownsville ranks No. 1. This affordable town also ranks No. 15 on our list of Fastest-Growing Places in the U.S.

Learn more about Brownsville.

13. Omaha, Nebraska

Best Places 2024 Rank: 18 Population: 544,284 Median Household Income: $85,942 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.60%

Omaha not only ranks high on this list, it’s also No. 18 on the overall Best Places to Live list. Families and individuals enjoy the city’s expansive public spaces, cultural hubs and education options. The Gateway to the West ranks No. 6 for housing affordability, with a median monthly rent of $1,252 and a median home price of $232,816. At $85,942, the median household income for Omaha is the highest of the 25 cities on this list. It might help that one of Omaha’s notable residents is Warren Buffett.

Learn more about Omaha.

12. Lafayette, Louisiana

Best Places 2024 Rank: 84 Population: 140,524 Median Household Income: $74,172 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.77%

Lafayette is the fifth most populous city in Louisiana and offers all the lively jazz music, French-influenced culture and Cajun and Creole cuisines people come to expect from a city in the Pelican State. The parish of Lafayette, and the surrounding region, boasts a big corporate presence with the feel of a medium-sized city, both of which help keep prices low. Lafayette ranks No. 13 for the cost of goods and services among 150 top U.S. cities. Lafayette is a day’s drive from both Baton Rouge and New Orleans, making it a prime spot to live for commuters to either of those cities.

Learn more about Lafayette.

11. Lexington, Kentucky

Best Places 2024 Rank: 15 Population: 328,225 Median Household Income: $76,765 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.97%

Lexington can be found at the crossroads of the Midwest and South, with plenty of unique characteristics that make it a one-of-a-kind home for those who live there. Aside from the University of Kentucky as a claim to fame, Lexington is also a horse racing mecca and cultural hub for bluegrass music. A longstanding festival tradition is carried on at the Spirit of the Bluegrass, held the first full weekend in June at the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park. Residents of this central Kentucky city enjoy a housing affordability index of No. 13. This city’s affordable cost of living and rustic, country culture has made it an inviting destination that ranks No. 15 out of the 150 on the overall Best Places to Live list.

Learn more about Lexington.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Best Places 2024 Rank: 16 Population: 681,446 Median Household Income: $74,604 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.8%

In the heart of the heartland rests Oklahoma City. The sprawling capital city of the Sooner State offers all the perks of a modern metropolitan area with the affordable cost of living residents come to expect from this area of the country. The median price of a home sits at $199,303 and the median monthly rent is $1,175, giving the city its housing affordability rank of No. 9. The distinct cowboy aesthetic is prominent and inviting in the Big Friendly, which helps Oklahoma City land in the top 10 of this list.

Learn more about Oklahoma City.

9. Little Rock, Arkansas

Best Places 2024 Rank: 53 Population: 209,061 Median Household Income: $74,013 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.29%

Despite its name, Little Rock is a big deal. Nestled comfortably in the curves of the Arkansas river, the City of Roses combines the booming energy of a big city with endless accessibility to the great outdoors. Hot Springs National Park, Ouachita National Forest and the Ozark Mountains are all within a day trip from downtown. Aside from the ample greenspaces, Little Rock is known for its affordability, where residents pay less for goods and services than other cities, with a price parity rank of No. 10, and for housing, with a rank of No. 17.

Learn more about Little Rock.

8. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Best Places 2024 Rank: 12 Population: 111,006 Median Household Income: $63,931 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.58%

Green Bay is the northernmost city in the top 10. Its revitalized city center, nearby college campuses and energetic football scene makes this city not only lively but affordable. This affordability also helped Green Bay land at No. 16 on the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. list. Despite Wisconsin’s high property taxes, residents enjoy low costs of living like a median monthly rent of $927 and a median home price of $180,066, leading to Green Bay’s No. 5 ranking for housing affordability. With all the money they save on housing and amenities, residents can buy a share of the city’s football team, the Green Bay Packers. They are the only NFL team owned by the fans.

Learn more about Green Bay.

7. Montgomery, Alabama

Best Places 2024 Rank: 54 Population: 204,512 Median Household Income: $61,980 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.84%

Located in the heart of the Deep South, Montgomery is a major destination for anyone looking for high temperatures and a low cost of living. This city is steeped in history, with landmarks that date back to the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement. Its low housing costs give Montgomery its No. 10 ranking for housing affordability, and it ranks No. 12 for the cost of goods and services compared with other cities. Median monthly rent is $1,100 and the median cost of a home is $154,107, one of the lowest on this list. Safety is priceless: Montgomery ranks No. 2 on our list of Safest Places to Live.

Learn more about Montgomery.

6. Hickory, North Carolina

Best Places 2024 Rank: 26 Population: 58,242 Median Household Income: $63,531 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.48%

Nestled in the rolling mountains of Appalachia, Hickory offers a small-town atmosphere that is seeing growth from larger metro areas within a couple of hours’ drive, including Charlotte and Asheville. With a bustling arts district, endless mountain ranges to roam and a notable stock car speedway, Hickory is home to many retirees and families, and is quickly becoming a destination for young professionals. The city’s population remains under 60,000, giving residents a tight-knit community with the amenities of a bustling city but with attractive costs: With a median home price of $213,934 and a median monthly rent payment of $890, Hickory is ranked No. 4 for housing affordability.

Learn more about Hickory.

5. Davenport, Iowa

Best Places 2024 Rank: 43 Population: 101,979 Median Household Income: $67,197 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.92%

Davenport is one of the busiest cities along the Mississippi River, featuring casinos, lively breweries and America’s largest truck stop – Iowa 80 – right next door. The city is between Des Moines and Chicago, sharing each city’s enthusiasm but with a much lower cost of living. When it comes to price parity for goods and services across the U.S., Davenport ranks No. 7 out of 150 top U.S. cities.

Read more about Davenport.

4. Springfield, Missouri

Best Places 2024 Rank: 58 Population: 211,147 Median Household Income: $56,310 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.61%

No matter what time of year it is, Springfield is home to festivals like the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, Artsfest and Cider Days. Its lively traditions, coupled with a low cost of living, attract a new generation of Springfieldians to join the fun. Residents of the Queen City of the Ozarks keep a bit more in their pockets when paying for housing and regular items on a daily basis. With housing costs that require 23.61% of the area’s median annual household income, Springfield is more expensive than many of the other metro areas that make the 25 Best Affordable Places to Live list, but price parity for goods and services helps Springfield take the No. 4 spot. Springfield ranks No. 3 when comparing the prices of goods and services with the other cities on the list.

Learn more about Springfield.

3. Wichita, Kansas

Best Places 2024 Rank: 72 Population: 402,799 Median Household Income: $71,484 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.28%

Wichita, known for its aviation history and entrepreneurship, takes the No. 3 spot on this list. Located in south-central Kansas, the people of Wichita have created a fun, engaging city in the middle of the prairie with a low cost of living that can attract people from both coasts. Its median monthly rent is $1,097 and the median home price is $173,799, well below the national average of $281,900, cementing its No. 3 rank for housing affordability.

Learn more about Wichita.

2. Huntsville, Alabama

Best Places 2024 Rank: 7 Population: 237,887 Median Household Income: $83,856 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 20.43%

Huntsville made a name for itself during the Space Race when NASA sent scientists there to design rockets that would help put man on the moon. Since then, this city’s quality of life has soared while its cost of living has remained low. Housing costs are higher than some of the cities on this list, with median monthly rent of $1,226 and a median home price of $245,381. However, an above-average median household income and low cost of living mean Huntsville residents are keeping more money in their pockets to devote to other things. Just 20.43% of the median household income in Huntsville goes toward housing costs, the second-lowest on this list.

Learn more about Huntsville.

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Best Places 2024 Rank: 20 Population: 324,953 Median Household Income: $71,507 Income Spent on Living Expenses: 19.56%

Summit City is known for its thriving sports scene, active community and prime location in the heart of the Midwest. The median price of a home in this Indiana city is $169,485 and the median monthly rent is $1,078. Fort Wayne residents enjoy a lower cost of living than those in other top U.S. cities and spend just 19.56% of the median household income on housing, making it the Best Affordable Place to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025.

Learn more about Fort Wayne.

Update 07/15/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.