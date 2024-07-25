CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|546¾
|549¾
|536¼
|538¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|570¼
|573½
|561
|562¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|590
|593½
|581¼
|582¾
|—8¼
|May
|602½
|603¼
|593¼
|594¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|607¼
|607¼
|598¼
|599½
|—6¾
|Sep
|617½
|617½
|608
|609½
|—6¾
|Dec
|628½
|628½
|621¾
|623½
|—6½
|Mar
|638¾
|638¾
|638¾
|638¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 60,328.
|Wed.’s sales 85,397
|Wed.’s open int 415,644
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|403
|408¾
|402
|405¾
|+2
|Dec
|417¼
|423½
|416¼
|421
|+3
|Mar
|432
|437¾
|430½
|435½
|+3¼
|May
|441¼
|447¼
|440½
|445¾
|+3½
|Jul
|447¾
|454
|447
|452¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|450
|455¼
|448¼
|454¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|456¼
|461¼
|455
|460¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|466
|472¼
|466
|471¼
|+3½
|May
|474¾
|478¼
|474¾
|478¼
|+4½
|Jul
|475½
|482
|475½
|480½
|+3¼
|Sep
|461¼
|461¾
|461¼
|461¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|457
|460½
|457
|459
|+2¾
|Est. sales 266,521.
|Wed.’s sales 355,449
|Wed.’s open int 1,602,113,
|up 4,929
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|330
|334¼
|321½
|331¼
|—1½
|Dec
|324¾
|326
|315½
|324¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 587.
|Wed.’s sales 618
|Wed.’s open int 5,324
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1111
|1120½
|1103½
|1117
|+6
|Sep
|1060¾
|1076¾
|1054¼
|1075½
|+15¼
|Nov
|1065
|1082½
|1057¾
|1080
|+16
|Jan
|1078
|1096½
|1071¾
|1094
|+16¼
|Mar
|1087
|1106¼
|1081¼
|1103
|+16
|May
|1095¼
|1115
|1090
|1110¾
|+15¼
|Jul
|1103¼
|1122¾
|1097¾
|1118½
|+15
|Aug
|1104¼
|1115¼
|1104¼
|1113½
|+15
|Sep
|1097
|1097
|1097
|1097
|+16¾
|Nov
|1078
|1097½
|1074
|1092½
|+14½
|Jan
|1094½
|1104¼
|1094½
|1104¼
|+15
|Jul
|1109
|1119
|1109
|1119
|+17
|Nov
|1095½
|1095½
|1094½
|1094½
|+13½
|Nov
|1061
|1061
|1061
|1061
|—6
|Est. sales 221,092.
|Wed.’s sales 227,514
|Wed.’s open int 837,088,
|up 2,193
