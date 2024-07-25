CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 546¾ 549¾ 536¼ 538¼ —8¾ Dec 570¼ 573½ 561 562¾ —8¼ Mar 590 593½ 581¼ 582¾ —8¼ May 602½ 603¼ 593¼ 594¾ —7¼ Jul 607¼ 607¼ 598¼ 599½ —6¾ Sep 617½ 617½ 608 609½ —6¾ Dec 628½ 628½ 621¾ 623½ —6½ Mar 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ — ½ Est. sales 60,328. Wed.’s sales 85,397 Wed.’s open int 415,644 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 403 408¾ 402 405¾ +2 Dec 417¼ 423½ 416¼ 421 +3 Mar 432 437¾ 430½ 435½ +3¼ May 441¼ 447¼ 440½ 445¾ +3½ Jul 447¾ 454 447 452¾ +3¾ Sep 450 455¼ 448¼ 454¼ +3¾ Dec 456¼ 461¼ 455 460¼ +3¼ Mar 466 472¼ 466 471¼ +3½ May 474¾ 478¼ 474¾ 478¼ +4½ Jul 475½ 482 475½ 480½ +3¼ Sep 461¼ 461¾ 461¼ 461¾ +4¾ Dec 457 460½ 457 459 +2¾ Est. sales 266,521. Wed.’s sales 355,449 Wed.’s open int 1,602,113, up 4,929 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 330 334¼ 321½ 331¼ —1½ Dec 324¾ 326 315½ 324¾ —2¼ Est. sales 587. Wed.’s sales 618 Wed.’s open int 5,324 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1111 1120½ 1103½ 1117 +6 Sep 1060¾ 1076¾ 1054¼ 1075½ +15¼ Nov 1065 1082½ 1057¾ 1080 +16 Jan 1078 1096½ 1071¾ 1094 +16¼ Mar 1087 1106¼ 1081¼ 1103 +16 May 1095¼ 1115 1090 1110¾ +15¼ Jul 1103¼ 1122¾ 1097¾ 1118½ +15 Aug 1104¼ 1115¼ 1104¼ 1113½ +15 Sep 1097 1097 1097 1097 +16¾ Nov 1078 1097½ 1074 1092½ +14½ Jan 1094½ 1104¼ 1094½ 1104¼ +15 Jul 1109 1119 1109 1119 +17 Nov 1095½ 1095½ 1094½ 1094½ +13½ Nov 1061 1061 1061 1061 —6 Est. sales 221,092. Wed.’s sales 227,514 Wed.’s open int 837,088, up 2,193

