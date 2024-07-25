Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 546¾ 549¾ 536¼ 538¼ —8¾
Dec 570¼ 573½ 561 562¾ —8¼
Mar 590 593½ 581¼ 582¾ —8¼
May 602½ 603¼ 593¼ 594¾ —7¼
Jul 607¼ 607¼ 598¼ 599½ —6¾
Sep 617½ 617½ 608 609½ —6¾
Dec 628½ 628½ 621¾ 623½ —6½
Mar 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ ½
Est. sales 60,328. Wed.’s sales 85,397
Wed.’s open int 415,644
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 403 408¾ 402 405¾ +2
Dec 417¼ 423½ 416¼ 421 +3
Mar 432 437¾ 430½ 435½ +3¼
May 441¼ 447¼ 440½ 445¾ +3½
Jul 447¾ 454 447 452¾ +3¾
Sep 450 455¼ 448¼ 454¼ +3¾
Dec 456¼ 461¼ 455 460¼ +3¼
Mar 466 472¼ 466 471¼ +3½
May 474¾ 478¼ 474¾ 478¼ +4½
Jul 475½ 482 475½ 480½ +3¼
Sep 461¼ 461¾ 461¼ 461¾ +4¾
Dec 457 460½ 457 459 +2¾
Est. sales 266,521. Wed.’s sales 355,449
Wed.’s open int 1,602,113, up 4,929
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 330 334¼ 321½ 331¼ —1½
Dec 324¾ 326 315½ 324¾ —2¼
Est. sales 587. Wed.’s sales 618
Wed.’s open int 5,324
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1111 1120½ 1103½ 1117 +6
Sep 1060¾ 1076¾ 1054¼ 1075½ +15¼
Nov 1065 1082½ 1057¾ 1080 +16
Jan 1078 1096½ 1071¾ 1094 +16¼
Mar 1087 1106¼ 1081¼ 1103 +16
May 1095¼ 1115 1090 1110¾ +15¼
Jul 1103¼ 1122¾ 1097¾ 1118½ +15
Aug 1104¼ 1115¼ 1104¼ 1113½ +15
Sep 1097 1097 1097 1097 +16¾
Nov 1078 1097½ 1074 1092½ +14½
Jan 1094½ 1104¼ 1094½ 1104¼ +15
Jul 1109 1119 1109 1119 +17
Nov 1095½ 1095½ 1094½ 1094½ +13½
Nov 1061 1061 1061 1061 —6
Est. sales 221,092. Wed.’s sales 227,514
Wed.’s open int 837,088, up 2,193

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up