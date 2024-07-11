Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 543½ 561¼ 543½ 561¼ +17¾
Sep 561 580¾ 559½ 571 +9½
Dec 583¾ 603½ 582½ 594¾ +9¾
Mar 603½ 623 602¼ 614 +9
May 614¼ 633¼ 613 625 +9¼
Jul 620 638 618 630¼ +9½
Sep 630 647 630 640¾ +9¾
Dec 642½ 659 642½ 652½ +8½
Est. sales 108,234. Wed.’s sales 102,078
Wed.’s open int 409,676
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 411 411 407¾ 408 +4¾
Sep 395¼ 403 394¾ 399¾ +4
Dec 407 413¼ 406¼ 410¼ +3
Mar 421 427¼ 420¼ 424¼ +3¼
May 430¾ 437 430¼ 434¼ +3¼
Jul 439¾ 445 438½ 442½ +3½
Sep 441¼ 446 440¾ 444¼ +3¼
Dec 447 452 447 450½ +2¾
Mar 457¾ 462 457¾ 461 +2½
May 464 468 464 467¾ +3
Jul 468¾ 472½ 468¾ 472½ +3¾
Dec 444¾ 449¾ 444¾ 449 +2
Est. sales 531,340. Wed.’s sales 504,099
Wed.’s open int 1,580,375, up 18,833
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 296¼ 315¾ 295¾ 315¾ +19¾
Dec 306 320¼ 303 320¼ +17
Est. sales 648. Wed.’s sales 648
Wed.’s open int 5,412, up 84
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1145 1145 1137 1137 —4¼
Aug 1113¼ 1124¾ 1108 1113½
Sep 1064¼ 1072 1057¼ 1062¾ —1
Nov 1067½ 1076 1061½ 1067
Jan 1081¼ 1090¼ 1077 1082½
Mar 1092½ 1100¾ 1088 1093½ +1½
May 1103¾ 1110¼ 1098½ 1103¼ +1
Jul 1113 1118¾ 1108¼ 1112¼
Aug 1114 1114 1109 1109
Sep 1093¾ 1094½ 1090¾ 1091 +1
Nov 1085 1091¼ 1081½ 1085 ¾
May 1101 1101 1098½ 1098½ ¼
Jul 1104¼ 1105½ 1104¼ 1104½
Nov 1081 1081½ 1078¼ 1081½ +5
Est. sales 246,920. Wed.’s sales 231,049
Wed.’s open int 813,662

