Pickleball for Retirees: What Is It and How to Play

Pickleball has gained popularity in recent years, especially among retirees. It combines different aspects of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and is played on a court with two to four people. If you’re interested in trying pickleball, here’s what to know ahead of your first game:

— What is pickleball?

— The rise of pickleball

— How to play pickleball

— Pickleball’s health benefits for retirees

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport played with a paddle on a court that resembles a badminton court. The court’s net is slightly lower than a tennis net. You’ll use a small plastic ball to play, hitting it back and forth across the court. Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles.

“I would not recommend playing in the rain or when courts are wet, for your own safety and reduced risk of slipping and falling,” said Landon Uetz, a physical therapist based in Chandler, Arizona, in an email. “I would also recommend avoiding playing if you are experiencing significant pain, are not prepared following an injury, or if you have not participated in recent physical activity and feel you would not be safe.”

The Rise of Pickleball

Pickleball has become more common in recent years, especially among older adults. Possible reasons for this may be that the rules are simple and the game is easy for people of all ages to learn. It’s also good for exercise, balance and coordination without putting too much stress on the body like other sports such as tennis.

Another reason behind pickleball’s popularity may be that it can be played with others. Many retirees are looking for ways to engage socially, and the sport is a great way to meet other players. Since pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors, it’s not dependent on certain weather conditions.

How to Play Pickleball

You’ll need the following equipment to play pickleball:

— Paddle. This can be a lightweight paddle made from wood or similar materials.

— Ball. Look for a perforated plastic ball that resembles a wiffle ball.

— Court. There may be a court in your neighborhood or at a nearby facility.

— Comfortable clothes. Wear an outfit that you can move around in.

— Athletic shoes. A good pair of tennis shoes can help you reduce the risk of injury.

The game begins with an underhand serve, hit diagonally across the court. The serve must land in the opposite diagonal court beyond the non-volley zone, also known as the kitchen.

— Scoring. Points can only be scored by the serving team. Games are typically played to 11 points, and a team must win by 2 points.

— Non-volley zone (the kitchen). Players cannot hit the ball in the air without letting it bounce while standing in the non-volley zone, which extends 7 feet from the net on both sides.

— Double bounce rule. The ball must bounce once on each side before players can volley it. This means that the receiving team must let the serve bounce and then hit it. Similarly, the serving team must let the ball bounce when it comes to their side of the court.

— Faults. A fault occurs if the ball is hit out of bounds or does not clear the net. It can also be due to the ball being volleyed from within the non-volley zone or volleyed before a bounce has occurred on each side.

“Look for local clubs or community centers that offer pickleball courts,” said Justine Underhill, chief marketing officer at Mirador Living, in an email. “Taking a lesson or two can help you learn the basics and improve your game.”

Pickleball’s Health Benefits for Retirees

Beyond the opportunity to socialize, pickleball can help retirees maintain cardiovascular health and mental well-being. “It provides exercise which helps maintain mobility, flexibility and balance as you age,” said Bryan Wright, CEO at Wright Physical Therapy in Twin Falls, Idaho, in an email. “The social aspect also helps combat isolation and depression. The sport is easy to learn but challenging enough to keep you engaged.”

