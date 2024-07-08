Morphic Holding, Boeing rise; Paramount, Devon Energy fall, Monday, 7/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday. Morphic Holding Inc., up $23.90…

Morphic Holding Inc., up $23.90 to $55.74.

Eli Lilly is buying the biopharmaceutical company for $3.2 billion.

Boeing Co., up $1.01 to $185.84.

The airplane maker will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners.

Paramount Global, down 63 cents to $11.18.

The entertainment giant behind blockbuster films such as “Top Gun” and “The Godfather” has agreed to merge with Skydance.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.19 to $112.18.

The energy giant warned of the impact from lower natural gas prices on its earnings this quarter.

Corning Inc., up $4.61 to $43.05.

The specialty glass maker raised its sales forecast.

Devon Energy Corp., down 51 cents to $46.52.

The energy company is buying the Williston Basin business of Grayson Mill Energy for about $5 billion.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up 90 cents to $38.77.

Chief financial officer Darin Harper disclosed a stock purchase in the restaurant and arcade chain.

Lucid Group Inc., up 23 cents to $3.16.

The electric vehicle maker updated investors on production and delivery targets.

