Lamb Weston, Tesla fall; Tenet Healthcare, Mattel rise; Wednesday, 7/24/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $30.39 to $215.99

The electric vehicle maker said its profit for the spring fell 45% from a year earlier.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $9.16 to $172.63

Analysts pointed to pockets of weakness at Google’s parent company including weaker-than-expected growth in advertising at YouTube.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), down $22.20 to $56.42

The supplier of french fries warned of weaker demand because of “menu price inflation.”

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), up $6.66 to $145.34

The hospital operator reported earnings that easily beat forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up $1.69 to $18.93

The Barbie maker delivered earnings that came in head of what analysts were expecting.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX), up $4.23 to $109.53

The data storage company reported profits that came in well ahead of forecasts and raised its outlook for the current quarter.

Otis Worldwide Inc. (OTIS), down $6.95 to $91.43

The maker of elevators and escalators reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter and cut its guidance for the full year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX), up $2.04 to $31.76

The manufacturing services company delivered higher profits and revenue than analysts were expecting.

