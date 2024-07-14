How to Quit a Job You Just Started

Perhaps you gladly accepted a new job that seemed to align with your career goals. But a few weeks in,…

Perhaps you gladly accepted a new job that seemed to align with your career goals. But a few weeks in, something changed. Now, you are wondering how to make a graceful exit.

Successfully quitting a new job — or at least minimizing the damage — requires careful consideration. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to quit a job, including some reasons to do so.

Should You Quit a New Job?

Finding yourself in a job that you don’t like (or even hate) makes it easy to react emotionally — but emotional reactions result in the fewest options. A level head and game plan are your best defense. Here are a few steps to help you determine whether quitting your new job is the right decision:

1. Determine Your ‘Why’

First, executive career coach Dawid Wiacek recommends that you pause and ask yourself why you want to quit the job. “Think about why you’re looking to run away from this new job. Is the job just not what you expected? Or is it the people? Figuring this out helps you make a smart choice, not just an emotional one,” he said in an email.

2. Are You Quitting Because the Job Is Hard?

Every new job comes with a learning curve, so it’s natural to feel more stressed and uncomfortable as you’re figuring things out. “I often see my clients wanting to quit because they feel like it’s the easier thing to do,” Wiacek said. “But here’s the thing: The first few months of their prior job was also quite challenging, but they powered through, and within six to 12 months, they eventually found their rhythm, cadence and confidence.”

So, if you’re thinking about quitting a new job because you’re feeling challenged, you may want to stick it out for a few months to see if you can find your groove and feel more comfortable in the role.

3. Consider Career Path Implications

Before you decide to call it quits on a new job, think about what it could mean for your career. Sometimes, quitting a role too soon might mean missing out on valuable experience and skills that could benefit you in the long run.

Plus, frequent job changes can raise eyebrows among future employers and potentially slow your career progression. So before making a move, take a moment to consider how it fits into your long-term career goals.

4. Are You Financially Stable?

If you cannot afford to be unemployed for months, see if you can make things work. Looking for a new job usually takes longer than expected.

If finances are tight and it is critical to keep your income consistent, hold off on quitting until you have another job lined up. Read your employment agreement to make sure you fully understand how pay, bonuses, health insurance, paid time off and all other benefits are handled. For example, you may be leaving behind commissions or a month of health insurance if you resign hastily versus timing the exit.

5. Have You Exhausted Other Options?

Another question to ask yourself before you quit is, “Have I explored all options to make the situation better until I find another job?” Wiacek suggests talking to your boss or a human resources representative before you jump ship.

For example, if your current position isn’t remote but you prefer a role with more flexibility, have a talk with your boss to see if it’s possible to transition to a different position within the company that allows you to work from any location.

6. Take a Pulse on the Job Market

Checking out job openings and industry trends before quitting a new role can give you a sense of whether your skills are in demand and other opportunities that might be a better fit. “Are jobs in your field growing on trees, or is it slim pickings? Is your industry hiring or laying off? Do the research before you go so you can make an informed decision,” Wiacek said.

Good Reasons to Quit a Job You Just Started

Some good reasons to leave a new job include:

— A better job is now available. This is the most ideal situation because you don’t have to worry if a premature exit will impact your employment prospects. “Better option” resignations happen often, given how long the interview process can last. Make sure you lock up the new offer before you resign. Without the security of a new role, it is not ideal to jeopardize your current one.

— Your role is different than advertised. Role misrepresentation happens. Interviewers can glorify an opportunity or undersell or oversell the components and qualifications. You may want to first investigate if the work will change once you are acclimated and trusted. Is there a way to propose work, assignments or projects that are better suited for you?

— You are miserable working for your boss. If you are experiencing problems with your manager, you might benefit from requesting a confidential meeting with the person who directly oversees your boss. In some cases, the more senior manager may not be aware of the issues and/or may be open to switching your reporting relationship. Contact the human resources department if you are experiencing harassment.

Step-by-Step Guide to Quitting a Job You Just Started

If you’ve decided that quitting is the best option, follow these steps to exit your new role without burning bridges.

1. Make Sure You’re Not Quitting for the Wrong Reasons

Before quitting your new job, make sure your reasons for leaving are valid and well-considered so you won’t have any regrets. If you plan on handing in a two-week notice due to the following reasons, you may want to reconsider:

— You’re discouraged by challenges that are typical in any new position.

— You have minor disagreements with colleagues that could be resolved.

— You feel unchallenged but haven’t explored opportunities for growth within the company.

— You’re pressured by friends, family or external factors rather than your own career goals.

— You want to reduce your daily commute but haven’t talked to your boss about flexible work arrangements.

2. Start a Job Search

Being unemployed, especially when you quit a job without another lined up, is a red flag to some hiring managers. So aim to find a new role while you are still in your current one. Rehearse your “Why do you want to quit your new job so soon?” response. Interviewers respond better to positive statements rather than negative ones. Your diplomacy and communication about your situation will be evaluated (and maybe even verified through references). Prepare and practice a response that is accurate and professional.

3. Continue to Do Exemplary Work

It is critical that you continue to be a good employee and maintain your professionalism. Burning bridges severely limits your long-term career options. Often, a seemingly talented professional will get passed over for a new role because a hiring manager did a “backdoor” reference through their network that cast doubt on the candidate’s credentials or ethics.

Be sure to organize your physical and digital workspace for an easy transition that will allow another employee to pick up where you left off.

Do not use company resources or time for personal reasons such as applying for a job. Follow up on job leads and interviews before or after work or on lunch breaks. Use vacation time if needed, but avoid the temptation to skimp on work because you are ready to quit.

4. Give a 2-Week Notice

Before you resign, make sure you are willing to provide two weeks of notice. It is a generally practiced courtesy that gives your employer a chance to cover your work. However, since new employees may not yet add much value, your employment may end the day you resign. Companies are not obligated to pay you to work for those two weeks, although the chances of generosity increase if you have been an outstanding employee and handled yourself professionally. The exit interview is a good time to clarify how compensation, bonuses, commissions and insurance will be handled.

5. Resign

When you are ready to resign, request an in-person meeting with your manager if possible. Come prepared with a concise and professional letter of resignation stating that you are resigning and giving two weeks’ notice. Do not include any negative statements. Verbally thank your manager for the opportunity and offer to be as helpful as possible during the two weeks. Keep your resignation confidential until you meet with your manager. This gives your manager the opportunity to plan and then tell the team about your resignation and how your responsibilities will be handled.

Are There Risks to Quitting a New Job?

Consider the possible implications of quitting a job you just started.

— Impact on future hiring. If you quit a new job, future hiring managers will want to know why your stint was so short. They may even ask you to explain the reasons for the quick change and ask you to provide references who can vouch that you are a committed employee. This is why Jess Wass, career coach and CEO of Reworkit, a coaching company, encourages clients to look for a new role before they leave. “However, I believe if you craft the right narrative around why you left your former role, it won’t necessarily hold you back from finding a new job,” she said in an email.

— Financial impact. Depending on your employment contract or local labor laws, quitting early may result in financial penalties or the loss of benefits that were contingent on employment tenure. “For example, if you signed a contract with the company to cover your relocation expenses, then you may be required to pay those back if you quit after just starting your new job,” Emily Walton, founder of Alo Coaching, a leadership and career coaching and development company, said in an email.

— Damage to your reputation. If you quit a job without giving proper notice, you run the risk of damaging your professional reputation. “The company invested a lot of time in hiring and onboarding you, so you might pay a penalty further down the line for your decision to leave. People have very long memories when it comes to unprofessional behavior,” HR management consultant Edie Goldberg said in an email.

Time Your Departure and Exit Gracefully

What you do last is what will be remembered first. In other words, when it’s time to move on from a job, leaving gracefully can make a big difference in how you’re remembered. Think about timing your exit so it doesn’t leave your team in a tough spot, and make sure to help with the transition. Remember, your reputation will open or close more doors for you than your talent — so don’t squander a good one with a hasty exit.

