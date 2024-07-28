How to Get Cheap Sports Tickets and Concert Tickets

Inflation is increasing the cost of a wide variety of goods and services, and admission to popular live events is…

Inflation is increasing the cost of a wide variety of goods and services, and admission to popular live events is no exception.

Pollstar reports that the average ticket price for the top 100 concert tours worldwide in the first half of 2024 was $127.38; a record-breaking high.

Prices rise further when the secondary market is involved, however. The person who bought the original tickets can set a higher price for willing buyers, and the company that facilitates the sale can add fees.

Athletic event tickets can also be expensive. According to Sportskeeda, the most affordable NBA tickets for the 2023-2024 season were for the Indiana Pacers, which averaged $138, while those for the Golden State Warriors averaged $611.

Depending what you want to do, a family of four could easily spend well over $1,000 for a day’s — or night’s — entertainment. Thankfully there are ways to get around these sky-high costs.

[This Is the One Thing Americans Refuse to Stop Spending On]

Follow these tips so you can attend the event you want without overpaying for tickets.

Go Out on a School Night

Demand for shows and sporting events on weekends tends to be higher than they are on Sundays or midweek. So, if you can be flexible with the day or night you go, consider a weekday ticket.

“If all else is equal, going to an event on a Tuesday night or a Wednesday night is likely to save you money as demand for live events peaks around the weekends,” says Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, which sells tickets both on the primary and secondary markets.

For example, maybe you want to see the musical Wicked at the San Francisco Orpheum. On a Tuesday, the lowest price tickets are $80, but on a Saturday they’re $90 for seats at the same time and in the same section.

[This is How Much It Costs to See Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour]

Don’t Shop Ahead for Sporting Events

Prices for tickets to sporting events tend to decrease as the game gets closer, with notable exceptions for playoff games or teams that hit a hot streak.

For most regular-season games, you’ll get the best price within a day or two of the game or match. The reason: Some ticket sellers buy up too many tickets and then get stuck with the excess when there aren’t enough buyers.

By slashing prices as game-day nears, they can recoup at least some of their investment.

Take Advantage of Presales

Presale events can be a terrific opportunity for event-goers with a special code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Here are a few ways to get access to presale events:

— Follow the bank or team you want to see on social media, especially Instagram, for presale deals.

— Check companies like Ticketmaster offer promo codes.

— Join a team’s or recording artist’s fan club.

— Sign up for a venue’s loyalty program.

— Review your credit card’s benefits to see if it offers presale access for events as a perk.

Use an App to Get Price Alerts

One of the advantages of using a ticket marketplace’s mobile app is that it will allow you to set a price-drop alert. That way, you won’t have to monitor the site for the event you want to attend, hoping prices will come down and jumping in to pay when they do. That information will automatically come to you on your mobile device.

[SEE: 10 Best Money-Saving Apps]

For example, with StubHub’s app, you would supply the company with the event you want to attend, the number of tickets you want, the seating section and the maximum price you’re willing to pay per ticket. The company will ping you if and when your order can be fulfilled, and you can buy the tickets immediately through the app.

Get the Gang Together

If you’re buying tickets for a party of eight or more attendees, you may be able to get a group discount. Go to the company’s website and find the section for group tickets, or contact the sales office at the theater or stadium.

Not only might you get a better deal, other goodies may be included. For example, if you can gather at least 15 or more people for a New York Mets game, the ticket price be lower, a team representative will greet you at the ballpark and you’ll get a group scoreboard welcome during the game.

Hit Up the Box Office

Many theaters and other venues sell tickets directly to the public, meaning you can purchase them without having to go through the secondary market or paying a markup.

Another benefit of buying tickets in person is that you may not have to pay the convenience fee that many venues charge for online purchases.

“A lot of venues allow you to just walk up and buy a ticket in person at the box office once tickets go on sale, even up until the night of the event if it’s not sold out,” says Audrey Fix Schaefer, vice president of the board of directors for the National Independent Venue Association.

For example, popular Broadway shows like Chicago go for between $84.50 to $195. However, “General Rush Tickets” go for around $49.

Only a certain number will be available in-person and you’ll have to get to the box office early, but if you’re lucky you can get great seats for a fraction of the normal cost.

Live Events Are Worth the Effort and Money

Depending on what you want to do, attending a live event can be worth the effort it takes to get the best price.

Science backs up the importance. A 2023 British study regarding attending sports games found that those who went to the events in person had higher scores of two major measurements of subjective well-being — life satisfaction and a sense of “life being worthwhile,” as well as lower levels of loneliness.

So, if you’re seeking a reason to snap up tickets to an event, determine the amount you’re willing to spend based on your budget, then safely splurge.

More from U.S. News

Perform a Midyear Financial Checkup in 10 Steps

I’ve Used Paid Online Survey Sites to Earn Extra Money — Here’s How to Get Started

15 Ways to Get Free Money from the Government

How to Get Cheap Sports Tickets and Concert Tickets originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/29/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.