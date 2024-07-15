How Retirees Can Attend College for Cheap or Free

Retiring from your job can be one of the best reasons to go back to school. With more time on…

Retiring from your job can be one of the best reasons to go back to school. With more time on your hands, you can dive into topics that you have always wanted to explore, earn an academic degree or certificate, learn a trade or acquire skills that will improve your life.

If you are like many on a fixed income, though, you don’t want the cost of that education to impact your budget negatively. According to a 2024 report from the Education Data Initiative, the average price of in-state college tuition is $9,750. Thankfully, there are plenty of affordable or free college programs and courses available for seniors and retirees. Here is how to get higher education at the lowest cost and an enticing option if you have a little more to spend.

Traditional Colleges and Universities

Search your state’s public four-year college and university system to find out if it offers free or reduced tuition and fees for people over a certain age. Many do. Requirements will differ based on the institution, but here are a few examples to get you started.

— California State Universities. Residents over the age of 60 receive free tuition and reduced fees when space is available.

— College of Western Idaho. Residents age 60 and older receive a 50% tuition discount.

— University of Southern Maine. Residents age 65 and older receive free tuition.

— Kentucky State University. Residents age 65 and older receive free tuition for any undergraduate or graduate college course.

— Northern Michigan University. Adults age 62 and older receive full tuition scholarships.

— University of Arkansas. Residents over 60 are eligible for tuition-free undergraduate and graduate courses on a space-available basis.

— Penn State Behrend. Northwestern Pennsylvania residents in Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties who are retired or employed 20 hours or less and are 60 years or older may qualify for free tuition with Penn State’s GO-60 program.

Community Colleges

Sometimes referred to as junior colleges, community colleges are often a bargain compared to many four-year colleges and universities. Some offer free tuition for residents, while others extend the offer more widely to people over a specific age.

With nearly 1,500 community colleges nationwide, chances are you can find one in your area. These schools focus on teaching skills for specific vocations as well as personal improvement. Here are some examples from around the country:

— Ivy Tech Community College. Indiana residents age 60 and older may take credit classes through the tuition-free Senior Scholars program.

— Delaware Technical Community College. State residents who are 60 or older may enroll tuition-free in many of the school’s credit courses.

— Des Moines Area Community College. Iowa residents 62 and older can obtain a tuition waiver for one free for-credit course each semester.

— Spartanburg Community College. South Carolina residents who are 60 and older may enroll tuition-free on a space-available basis.

— Salt Lake Community College. Utah Residents age 62 and older can audit regular credit classes for a $10 tuition fee.

— Community Colleges of Spokane. Washington state residents who are 60 or older can enroll in a maximum of two classes for a fee of $2.50 per class.

— City College of San Francisco. The Older Adults Department offers noncredit classes for city residents who are at least 55.

College Courses Offered at Senior Centers

Nearly every community in the U.S. has a senior center, which typically offers free or low-cost classes and workshops. Some collaborate with universities to provide classes at no cost or reduced fees.

In New Jersey, for instance, FellowshipLIFE, a community and aging services provider, partnered with Fairleigh Dickinson University to offer free academic courses in American history, world history, musical studies, film study and evolutionary science.

In California, the Elder Care Alliance, a nonprofit senior living provider, connected with the California College of the Arts Center for Art and Public Life to offer classes taught by interns.

ElderCollege and Online College Classes

Noncredit classes are available via ElderCollege programs, which offer free or inexpensive courses developed for retired people and older adults.

Courses can be found at colleges such as Bowling Green State University, an Ohio university offering ElderCollege learning experiences for adults over 50 for just $12 per class. Chico State University, located in California, has an ElderCollege program that invites people 60 and older to sit in on any regular university course. They may attend as many classes as they’d like in a semester for a $75 fee.

There are online college courses, too, which are particularly attractive for those with mobility issues. SkillShare, Coursera, EdX, Udemy and the Great Courses all offer free or inexpensive classes and discounted programming.

Limitless Education for Any Age

If money is less of a concern, you may look into academic courses for older adults on a cruise ship. With Semester at Sea, retirees can enroll in stimulating college classes while visiting ports of call throughout the world. Although it won’t suit every budget, some retirees may find it to be an affordable luxury. For example, a single occupancy adult fare starts at $27,950 for the Spring 2025 voyage, which includes travel to 10 countries over 106 days. That breaks down to roughly $264 a day, which includes room, board and college classes.

Whatever your retirement budget, the good news is that a college education is available to all seniors at a broad range of costs. With so many options, there is no reason not to take advantage.

